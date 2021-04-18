WCSO Promotes “Slow Down Tennessee” to Reduce Speeding-Related Crashes

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to promote “Slow Down Tennessee.” Now through April 30, WCSO will increase education, awareness, and enforcement efforts to help reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities statewide.
On March 21, 2021 the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security sent out information that ranked all 95 counties according to traffic crashes. This information was gathered from 2016 to 2020. Williamson County ranked 6th in regards to total number of licensed drivers. We ranked 45th in crashes related to speeding.
Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades said “While being ranked 45th is better than being ranked in the top 10, we will be working on being ranked in the bottom 5.”
The WCSO began working with the Tennessee Highway Patrol on April 16, 2021 to slow down the motoring public. While they will be concentrating on I-840 and I-65, they will not be forgetting the other roadways in Williamson County.
The State of Tennessee requires motorists to always exercise due care and maintain a safe speed while driving. Speed limits may vary depending on the county and road conditions; therefore, drivers must always pay attention and adhere to posted speed limits to ensure the safety of all roadway users.
