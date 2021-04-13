New Restaurant to Open in Former Franklin Captain D’s Location

The long-ago closed Captain D’s on New Highway 96 West in Franklin is poised to house a new restaurant.
Just two months after opening their first location in Williamson County, Waldo’s Chicken and Beer will open in the former Captain D’s location at 108 New Highway 96 West, according to signage on the building.
The restaurant focuses on fried and fire-roasted chicken. The menu consists of chicken on the bone, chicken on a bun, in a bowl or basket. Side items include mac n cheese, white beans, potato wedges, collard greens, and side salads.
At this time, we don’t have an open date for Waldo’s new location on New Hwy 96; keep checking back here for more information.
