New Donut Shop to Open in Brentwood

Franchise donut shop Duck Donuts will open in Brentwood at 1010 Creekside Crossing, next to Publix. This is the company’s third location in Tennessee and Matt Davenport is the franchise owner for the new Brentwood location.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Guests can choose from a variety of topping combinations, including traditional favorites such as vanilla icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon.

After customizing your donuts, you can watch your creations be made right in front of you. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, milkshakes and more.

The donut shop plans to open in late spring 2021.

While you wait for the donut shop to open, they are offering a giveaway on their Facebook page. They will select four winners each Sunday to receive a box of six chocolate donuts. Learn more about how to win here.

ABOUT DUCK DONUTS

Duck Donuts was founded in 2006 by Russ DiGilio in Duck, North Carolina. His intention? To solve a family vacation problem: “Our family wanted a place to buy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts, and when we couldn’t find one, we decided to start our own.”

By 2011, Duck Donuts had expanded to four Outer Banks locations and the donut business was so successful that DiGilio was continuously approached about franchise opportunities by fans who begged for a Duck Donuts in their community. The first franchise opened in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2013, and there are now 101 open franchise locations and more than 145 additional contracts in 27 states and four countries.