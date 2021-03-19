Health Inspections: The Crossings of Spring Hill Restaurants for March 19

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in The Crossings of Spring Hill shopping center located in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of March 19, 2021. Click here for more health scores.

Food ServiceAddressDateScore
AMC Theatre2068 Crossings Cir7/22/2019100
Amigo's Mexican Grill1025 Crossings Blvd7/13/202097
Arby's1070 Crossings Cir1/6/2021100
BoomBozz Pizza2044 Crossings Blvd10/14/2020100
Buffalo Wild Wings1018 Crossings Blvd5/12/2020100
Chili's2000 Crossings Cir10/28/2020100
Costa Vida2014 Crossings Blvd Ste 100
Cracker Barrel2020 Crossings Cir3/5/2021100
Firehouse Subs1000 Crossings Blvd3/9/202191
Five Guys1092 Crossing Circle
Fulin's1009 Crossings Blvd12/8/202097
Hampton Inn2052 Crossings Blvd1/6/2021100
Jet's Pizza1021 Crossings Blvd12/15/2020100
Jonathan's Grille2056 Crossings Blvd2/22/202199
Logan's Roadhouse2008 Crossings Cir11/27/201999
LongHorn Steakhouse2040 Crossings Blvd12/8/2020100
Moe's Southwest Grill1001 Crossings Blvd9/23/2020100
Olive Garden1098 Crossings Blvd7/6/202099
Panda Express2004 Crossings Blvd12/15/2020100
Panera Bread2012 Crossings Blvd Suite A11/25/2020100
Red Robin2032 Crossings Cir3/9/202197
Starbucks1058 Crossings Cir2/22/2021100
Sweet CeCe's1005 Crossings Blvd6/1/2020100
Target1033 Crossings Blvd9/10/202090
Tropical Smoothie Cafe1017 Crossings Blvd4/14/2020100
Joe Muggs1040 Crossings Blvd9/4/2020100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

