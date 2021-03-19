Health Inspections: The Crossings of Spring Hill Restaurants for March 19

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in The Crossings of Spring Hill shopping center located in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of March 19, 2021. Click here for more health scores.

Food Service Address Date Score AMC Theatre 2068 Crossings Cir 7/22/2019 100 Amigo's Mexican Grill 1025 Crossings Blvd 7/13/2020 97 Arby's 1070 Crossings Cir 1/6/2021 100 BoomBozz Pizza 2044 Crossings Blvd 10/14/2020 100 Buffalo Wild Wings 1018 Crossings Blvd 5/12/2020 100 Chili's 2000 Crossings Cir 10/28/2020 100 Costa Vida 2014 Crossings Blvd Ste 100 Cracker Barrel 2020 Crossings Cir 3/5/2021 100 Firehouse Subs 1000 Crossings Blvd 3/9/2021 91 Five Guys 1092 Crossing Circle Fulin's 1009 Crossings Blvd 12/8/2020 97 Hampton Inn 2052 Crossings Blvd 1/6/2021 100 Jet's Pizza 1021 Crossings Blvd 12/15/2020 100 Jonathan's Grille 2056 Crossings Blvd 2/22/2021 99 Logan's Roadhouse 2008 Crossings Cir 11/27/2019 99 LongHorn Steakhouse 2040 Crossings Blvd 12/8/2020 100 Moe's Southwest Grill 1001 Crossings Blvd 9/23/2020 100 Olive Garden 1098 Crossings Blvd 7/6/2020 99 Panda Express 2004 Crossings Blvd 12/15/2020 100 Panera Bread 2012 Crossings Blvd Suite A 11/25/2020 100 Red Robin 2032 Crossings Cir 3/9/2021 97 Starbucks 1058 Crossings Cir 2/22/2021 100 Sweet CeCe's 1005 Crossings Blvd 6/1/2020 100 Target 1033 Crossings Blvd 9/10/2020 90 Tropical Smoothie Cafe 1017 Crossings Blvd 4/14/2020 100 Joe Muggs 1040 Crossings Blvd 9/4/2020 100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.