Duck Donuts Brentwood Announces Open Date

Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made To Order!® donuts, announced the grand opening of its first franchise location in the Greater Nashville area, and its third store in Tennessee, is set for Saturday, April 17, at 8 a.m. Owned by Matt and Allison Davenport, the store is located at 101 Creekside Crossing, Suite 1000 in Brentwood’s Marketplace at Maryland Farms shopping center.

The first customer in line on Saturday, April 17 will receive a dozen free donuts each month for a year and the 100th customer gets a free dozen!

Owners Matt and Allison Davenport were both born and raised in the Greater Nashville area. The couple has three children and lives in Franklin. Both are avid sports fans, and they can often be found attending one of their kids’ activities or sporting events.

“As natives of this area, we’ve wanted to bring Duck Donuts to Middle Tennessee ever since we first tried them in North Carolina,” says owner Matt Davenport. “Now we get to share this edible ring of happiness with our friends and neighbors! Allison and I can’t wait to open our doors and become a part of the Brentwood community.”

The 1,500-square-foot retail store reflects the franchise’s iconic beach theme and family-friendly atmosphere. In addition to donuts, the Brentwood location serves Duck Donuts’ signature coffee blends—Riptide Roast, Light House Blend, and Sunset Pier Decaf—espresso, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, new menu items including frozen beverages and milkshakes, select retail items, and more.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings, and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.

Duck Donuts and this store’s owners are committed to customer and employee safety as Tennessee recovers from COVID-19. Employees and customers will wear masks at all times. High-touch surfaces will be frequently sanitized and the store will remain in compliance with all state and federal guidelines. Customers will be asked to maintain a six-foot distance from each other. The store has limited on-premise seating.

Duck Donuts has selected Happy Retales Pet Supply and More, a Brentwood pet retail and grooming shop, which donates 100 percent of the store’s profits to provide funds for Middle Tennessee animal rescue and adoption organizations, to receive its inaugural Quack Gives Back donation. The shop is contributing a percentage of its grand opening sales to support the organization’s mission. The Quack Gives Back program promotes partnering with community groups to raise awareness and funds for their causes.

Donuts at this location will be made fresh to order seven days a week: Monday-Wednesday, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday to Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. *Opening weekend hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, specials and donut topping updates, visit the Duck Donuts Brentwood Facebook page or connect on the web at DuckDonuts.com.

ABOUT DUCK DONUTS

Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. His intention? To solve a family vacation problem: “Our family wanted a place to buy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts, and when we couldn’t find one, we decided to start our own.” By 2011, Duck Donuts had expanded to four Outer Banks locations and the donut business was so successful that DiGilio was continuously approached about franchise opportunities by fans who begged for a Duck Donuts in their community. The first franchise opened in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2013, and there are now 102 open U.S. franchise locations, one international and more than 145 additional contracts in 27 states and four countries.