WCS Celebrates Employees of the Year

The district’s recognition of its hardworking staff members continues with the 23rd Annual Employees of the Year Celebration.

Every year, each school selects both a teacher and a classified employee to celebrate. From those teachers, a district Teacher of the Year is selected at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Each district department also selects a classified employee to honor.

The Elementary School Teacher of the Year is Crockett Elementary’s Stephanie Higgs; the Middle School Teacher of the Year is Mill Creek Middle’s Latoya Howell; and the High School Teacher of the Year is Independence High’s Matt Balzer. The Classified Employees of the Year are Westwood Elementary’s Mona White, Spring Station Middle’s Cindy Schwark and Centennial High’s Mamie Jeter.

“We have so many great employees who work every day to make the best education experience for our children,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “They are the ones making those unforgettable connections. Our excellence would never happen without their commitment to greatness, and this is just one way for us to celebrate them.”

While the district typically holds a banquet to honor the winners, this year’s event could not take place due to COVID-19 restrictions. To lieu of a banquet, the district produced a virtual Employees of the Year Celebration video recognizing all 112 staff members.

Congratulations to all the Williamson County Schools Teachers and Employees of the Year.

Elementary School Teachers of the Year

Valerie Black, Allendale Elementary

April Flynn, Bethesda Elementary

Olivia Smith, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary

Rachel Biggs, Clovercroft Elementary

Grace Hartman, College Grove Elementary

Kelli Iverson, Creekside Elementary

Stephanie Higgs, Crockett Elementary

Kelley Anne Joyner, Edmondson Elementary

Bonita Smith, Fairview Elementary

Stacy Jennings, Grassland Elementary

Diana Wedgewood, Heritage Elementary

Lauren Hawks, Hillsboro School (K-5)

Ruth Patton, Hunters Bend Elementary

Katie Allen, Jordan Elementary

Marie Lee, Kenrose Elementary

Hailey Kornman, Lipscomb Elementary

Kristi Ellison, Longview Elementary

Kelley Sieja, Mill Creek Elementary

Kara Matwijec, Nolensville Elementary

Lauren Decker, Oak View Elementary

Bill DePietro, Pearre Creek Elementary

Chad Messmer, Scales Elementary

Alyssa Earls, Sunset Elementary

Danielle Bartelmay, Thompson’s Station Elementary

Miriam Camargo, Trinity Elementary

Janet Taylor, Walnut Grove Elementary

Frances McClanahan, Westwood Elementary

Sherry Hintz, Winstead Elementary

Classified Elementary Employees of the Year

Lauren Grainger, Allendale Elementary

Tammi Smith, Bethesda Elementary

Melinda Kueffer, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary

Jennifer Story, Clovercroft Elementary

Sandra Banner, College Grove Elementary

Winona Andrews, Creekside Elementary

Lindsay Nichols, Crockett Elementary

Nancy Waynick, Edmondson Elementary

Pam Best, Fairview Elementary

Beth Williams, Grassland Elementary

Jessica Meyer, Heritage Elementary

Pam Shumate, Hillsboro School (K-5)

Dianne Bryan, Hunters Bend Elementary

Rachel Webb, Jordan Elementary

Helen Gore, Kenrose Elementary

Susan Hudson, Lipscomb Elementary

Sindy Pollard, Longview Elementary

Ali Fricke, Mill Creek Elementary

Kelly Marks, Nolensville Elementary

Carol Phillips, Oak View Elementary

Julie Albright, Pearre Creek Elementary

Stacey O’Hara, Scales Elementary

Wanda Connor, Sunset Elementary

Jeanette Arnold, Thompson’s Station Elementary

Ann Tidmore, Trinity Elementary

Beth Feenstra, Walnut Grove Elementary

Mona White, Westwood Elementary

Christine Frost, Winstead Elementary

Middle School Teachers of the Year

Claire Berg, Brentwood Middle

Joe Sulateskee, Fairview Middle

Susan Oldham, Grassland Middle

Kara Hitchen, Hillsboro School (6-8)

Linnett Vance, Heritage Middle

Leigh Ann de Melo, Legacy Middle

Latoya Howell, Mill Creek Middle

Jessica Tarr, Page Middle

Amy Smith, Spring Station Middle

Kelley Bell, Sunset Middle

Kris Schneider, Thompson’s Station Middle

Katie Fall, Woodland Middle

High School Teachers of the Year

Janice Nola, Alternative Learning Center

Joe Blair, Brentwood High

Claytan Bondy, Centennial High

Laura Lowry, Fairview High

Sherry Norton, Franklin High

Matt Balzer, Independence High

Emily Frisby, Nolensville High

Sarah Sparks, Page High

Lianne Haviland, Ravenwood High

Vanessa Kohler, Renaissance High

Drake Jackson, Summit High

Classified Middle School Employees of the Year

Jim Antista, Brentwood Middle

Margarite Lassan, Fairview Middle

Dee Powell, Grassland Middle

Jeanine McIntosh, Heritage Middle

Dominique Viaene Rager, Legacy Middle

Lissette Utz, Mill Creek Middle

Wendy Shreiber, Page Middle

Cindy Schwark, Spring Station Middle

Sylvia Richey, Sunset Middle

Melissa Oberstaedt, Thompson’s Station Middle

Brandi Hirsch, Woodland Middle

Classified High School Employees of the Year

Christian Garvey, Alternative Learning Center

Cathy Cram, Brentwood High

Mamie Jeter, Centennial High

Meg Mastroianni, Fairview High

Kathy Street, Franklin High

Linda Kunberger, Independence High

Klaire Powers, Nolensville High

Vicki Holder, Page High

Jeri Bozeman, Renaissance High

Marjorie Bastien, Ravenwood High

Tami Buckley, Summit High

Departmental Employees of the Year