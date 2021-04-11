New Construction And a 99+ Acre Homesite in Franklin

1591 eastwood drive brentwood tn

Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory is pleased to present a mature 99+ acre tract and new construction (available in 2022) in Brentwood’s The Reserve at Raintree Forest. Explore the lots below.

1587 Eastwood Dr, Lot 126

1587 eastwood dr brentwood tnThis is a rare six-bedroom home that’s ideal for entertaining with a fully finished basement, two bedrooms on the main level, scullery kitchen, main level owner’s retreat, outdoor kitchen, screened-in porch and room for an optional pool. Details below.

  • $1,850,000
  • 6 bedrooms
  • 5 full baths, 2 half-baths
  • 5,399 square feet
  • Completion: January 2022
  • Artisan Homes

1591 Eastwood Dr, Lot 124

1591 eastwood drive brentwood tnFeaturing a finished basement, this spacious home will delight its first-time owners with luxury finishes and plenty of space. Details below.

  • $1,797,900
  • 6 bedrooms
  • 6 full baths, 2 half-baths
  • 6,182 square feet
  • Completion: April/May 2022
  • Frank Stanton Developers

The Preserve at Holt Knobs

the perseve at holt knobsBuild your own private oasis within minutes of Downtown Franklin and Cool Springs! Adjacent to Witherspoon and Governor’s Club, this 99.49-acre tract of land features mature trees and rolling hillsides. Located off Waterfall Road, this private tract offers two spacious, quiet and serene homesites that will forever maintain their beauty with a conservation easement in place. Details below:

  • Kenrose Elementary
  • Woodland Middle
  • Ravenwood High

Contact Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory

For more information about these lots, contact luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory. If you’re looking to buy or sell in Franklin, Brentwood, Arrington, or the surrounding areas, call (615) 300-5111 today.

