New Construction And a 99+ Acre Homesite in Franklin

Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory is pleased to present a mature 99+ acre tract and new construction (available in 2022) in Brentwood’s The Reserve at Raintree Forest. Explore the lots below.

1587 Eastwood Dr, Lot 126

This is a rare six-bedroom home that’s ideal for entertaining with a fully finished basement, two bedrooms on the main level, scullery kitchen, main level owner’s retreat, outdoor kitchen, screened-in porch and room for an optional pool. Details below.

$1,850,000

6 bedrooms

5 full baths, 2 half-baths

5,399 square feet

Completion: January 2022

Artisan Homes

1591 Eastwood Dr, Lot 124

Featuring a finished basement, this spacious home will delight its first-time owners with luxury finishes and plenty of space. Details below.

$1,797,900

6 bedrooms

6 full baths, 2 half-baths

6,182 square feet

Completion: April/May 2022

Frank Stanton Developers

The Preserve at Holt Knobs

Build your own private oasis within minutes of Downtown Franklin and Cool Springs! Adjacent to Witherspoon and Governor’s Club, this 99.49-acre tract of land features mature trees and rolling hillsides. Located off Waterfall Road, this private tract offers two spacious, quiet and serene homesites that will forever maintain their beauty with a conservation easement in place. Details below:

Kenrose Elementary

Woodland Middle

Ravenwood High

Contact Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory

For more information about these lots, contact luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory. If you’re looking to buy or sell in Franklin, Brentwood, Arrington, or the surrounding areas, call (615) 300-5111 today.