Photo of the Day: October 8, 2024

Photo of the day: The Next Door Recovery, a local faith-based nonprofit offering addiction treatment services for women, recently celebrated two decades of dedicated service empowering women in recovery. The gala was held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center with attendees who have played a part in this 20-year journey.

The 20th-anniversary gala was a night full of testimonials, information and music from artist Tenille Townes, who performed her moving song, “Somebody’s Daughter,” which was inspired by a girl Townes saw holding a cardboard sign in Nashville. The song shines a light on how everyone has a story to tell and needs to feel empowered to share and ask for help.

To learn more about The Next Door Recovery, visit thenextdoorrecovery.org.

