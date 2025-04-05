Spring Into Your Dream Home at 1001 Laguna Drive, Franklin, TN

As spring brings new beginnings and fresh possibilities, there’s no better time to find a home that perfectly aligns with your dreams. 1001 Laguna Drive, Franklin, TN, is an opportunity to bloom in a sought-after neighborhood where luxury and comfort come together. Scheduled for completion in May, this stunning home is your opportunity to move into a brand-new, thoughtfully designed space just in time for summer.

Looking to start fresh in a home built for the life you envision? Explore everything this Sunderland II model offers, and contact Susan Gregory with Onward Real Estate today to learn more about making this breathtaking new construction home yours this spring!

Sought-After Location with Blooming Opportunities

Set in Franklin’s desirable Laguna community, this home provides a lifestyle full of possibilities. With top-rated schools, scenic parks, and easy access to Franklin’s best shopping and dining, 1001 Laguna Drive is the perfect place to plant roots and grow.

Close to nature: Enjoy nearby walking trails and lush green spaces as spring awakens the beauty of Middle Tennessee

Vibrant community: Experience a welcoming neighborhood that encourages connection and outdoor enjoyment

Convenient access: Just minutes from I-65, making it easy to explore all that Franklin and Nashville have to offer

The Heart of the Home: Open, Bright & Perfect for Entertaining

The kitchen and living area are designed for effortless entertaining and everyday comfort, from casual family meals to friendly gatherings. With an expansive island, walk-in pantry, and premium appliances, this chef-inspired kitchen blends beauty and function.

The open floor plan flows seamlessly into a light-filled living space, featuring oversized windows, soaring ceilings, and a cozy fireplace—the perfect place to unwind or host guests.

Key Highlights to Expect:

Expansive island & high-end appliances

Walk-in pantry for ample storage

Oversized windows & soaring ceilings

Seamless indoor-outdoor flow for entertaining

A Private Owner’s Retreat with Spa-Like Comfort

Escape to the serene and spacious primary suite, thoughtfully designed for ultimate relaxation. The spa-inspired en-suite bath boasts a luxurious soaking tub, walk-in shower, and dual vanities, creating a true retreat within your home.

Primary Suite Features:

Generous bedroom space for your perfect retreat

Luxury en-suite bath with soaking tub & walk-in shower

Spacious walk-in closet for effortless organization

Flexible Living Spaces for Work, Play & Guests

With five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, this home offers versatile spaces that adapt to your lifestyle. A main-level guest suite provides privacy for visitors, while a bonus room upstairs is perfect for a playroom, media space, or home gym. A dedicated home office ensures work-from-home convenience, making this home as functional as it is beautiful.

Ready to Make 1001 Laguna Drive Your New Beginning?

There’s no better time to make a fresh start in a home designed for luxury, comfort, and opportunity. 1001 Laguna Drive is ready to welcome you home this spring with its stunning design, sought-after location, and blooming potential. With a completion date set for May, now is the perfect time to secure this incredible home before it’s finished!

Don’t miss your chance to step into luxury in Franklin, TN. Contact Susan Gregory with Onward Real Estate today to learn more about this stunning new construction home and schedule your private tour!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email