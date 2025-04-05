WEATHER ALERT 4-5-2025 Here We Go Again

I know everyone is tired of the weather, just a little bit longer with another round of tornadoes and flooding beginning late morning. The first round of storms is not the main event. The main event is supposed to arrive around 3-10 p.m. tonight.

We expect a Tornado watch to be issued by no later than early afternoon. We will update as needed. For your Close to Home LIVE radar, watches and warnings find your county here

all graphics courtesy of the NWS_ Nashville

Today Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. Flood Watch Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 451 AM CDT Sat Apr 5 2025 TNZ005>011-023>031-056>060-062-093-052015- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0004.000000T0000Z-250406T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Wayne- Including the cities of Ashland City, Lebanon, Waynesboro, Linden, Erin, Waverly, Kingston Springs, Hohenwald, South Carthage, Centerville, Murfreesboro, Hartsville, Clarksville, Gordonsville, Brentwood, Columbia, New Johnsonville, Nashville, Gallatin, Smyrna, Carthage, Springfield, Clifton, Mount Juliet, Franklin, Hendersonville, McEwen, Celina, Gainesboro, Tennessee Ridge, Dover, Lafayette, Dickson, Goodlettsville, La Vergne, Byrdstown, and Lobelville 451 AM CDT Sat Apr 5 2025 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Pickett, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - On top of already saturated ground, 2 to 6 inches is expected within the watch area with the highest amounts north of I-40 and west of I-65. Due to this amount of rain, major life- threatening flooding is expected to start late this afternoon and continue through Sunday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

