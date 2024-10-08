OBITUARY: Darrel Reifschneider

Darrel Reifschneider, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully, leaving a legacy of love and service in the community he cherished.

Born on August 6, 1933, in Kelim, Colorado, he dedicated his life to family, faith, and the pursuit of excellence in his career.

As the former CEO of Manchester Tank and former owner of Harpeth True Value, Darrel was not only a successful businessman but also a mentor to many. His leadership and vision transformed countless lives, and his commitment to integrity and quality set a standard in the industry.

Darrel’s greatest pride was his family. He is survived by his devoted wife, Lola; son, Dale (Larney); daughter Jill (Neil); and his cherished grandchildren, Brandon (Keri), Chad (Katie), and Laurel (Chris). He was also a proud great-grandfather to Lia, Callie, and Leo, who brought him immeasurable joy.

A man of faith, Darrel was an active member of his church and a cornerstone of his community. He was loved by many, and his warmth, kindness, and humor touched countless lives.

As we celebrate Darrel’s remarkable life, we remember a man who lived with purpose and passion. He leaves behind a legacy of love that will endure in the hearts of all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at St Andrews Lutheran Church 908 Murfreesboro Rd., Franklin, TN on October 9th at 1:00 pm Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mountain Ways Foundation at www.mountwaystn.org to help those affected by the recent floods in East TN and Western NC caused by Hurricane Helene or to St Andrew’s Lutheran Church in memory of Darrel Reifschneider.

Rest in peace, Darrel. You will be profoundly missed but never forgotten.

