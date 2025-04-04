Grace Bowers Added to Titan to Twang Event

Grace Bowers and the Del McCoury Band have been added to the all-star lineup for “Titan of Twang: A Celebration of Duane Eddy,” a one-night-only tribute to the legendary “Titan of Twang,” Duane Eddy. Rising guitar sensation Grace Bowers and the Grammy-winning Del McCoury Band will join the previously announced lineup for this special evening, set to take place on Sunday, April 13, at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Tickets are available at opry.com.

The tribute concert will feature a star-studded lineup including Peter Frampton, Vince Gill, Albert Lee, Joe Bonamassa, Steve Earle, Buddy Miller, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Molly Tuttle, JD McPherson, Slim Jim Phantom, Jennie Vee, Toby Lee, and the newly announced Grace Bowers and Del McCoury Band. The evening will be hosted by Jim Lauderdale and anchored by a house band led by Musical Director Jim Hoke, with Mark Beckett, Dave Pomeroy, Randy Leago, Garry Tallent, Dan Dugmore, Richard Bennett, The McCrary Sisters, and Siobhan Maher-Kennedy.

“Duane Eddy was the first rock and roll guitar god.” — John Fogerty

Eddy is widely regarded as one of the most influential guitarists in modern music, credited with creating the signature “twang” that became synonymous with rock and roll. His unique sound, shaped by the reverberating tones of his Gretsch guitar, produced iconic hits like “Rebel Rouser,” “Peter Gunn,” and “Forty Miles of Bad Road,” influencing a diverse range of artists, from George Harrison and Hank Marvin to Keith Richards and Jimmy Page. You can hear Eddy’s influence on Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run,” the theme from Twin Peaks, and countless other recordings that turned to “twang” for a hint of cool menace. Over his career, he collaborated with musical legends Paul McCartney, Elvis Presley, The Everly Brothers, Phil Everly, George Harrison, Carl Perkins, Brian Setzer, The Mavericks, Waylon Jennings, Emmylou Harris, Ry Cooder, Foreigner, Johnny Cash, Chet Atkins, and Beth Nielsen Chapman, solidifying his place as a pioneering force in rock and roll.

