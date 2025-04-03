Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Whiskey Warmer
Saturday, April 5, 6 pm
Westhaven Neighborhood, 4121 Golf Club Lane, Franklin
Join in at Westhaven as we bundle up with great whiskey and great people to welcome in the warmer weather. We’re bringing together 50+ of our favorite labels of whiskey, bourbon and scotch, local food trucks, a cigar lounge and local bluegrass music to create a whiskey wonderland benefiting the Westhaven Foundation.
Find tickets here.
2Wildflower Hikes at Owl’s Hill
Saturday, April 5, 9:30 am
Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
To protect the wildlife, pets are not permitted at the Nature Sanctuary.
Register here.
3Cowboys and Cupcakes
Sunday, April 6, 6 pm
St Philip Catholic Church, 113 2nd Avenue S, Franklin
Join in at St Philip Catholic Church for a fun-filled event featuring award-winning Country Music Star Clay Walker. It is the perfect combination of cowboys and cupcakes. Saddle up for delicious treats, western-themed activities, live and silent auctions and best of all, an up-close and personal concert by Clay Walker.
Learn more here.
4Williamson County Garden Festival and Plant Sale
Saturday, April 5, 9 am – 3:30 pm
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
Join your Williamson County Master Gardeners for the annual Spring Garden Festival and Plant Sale on Saturday, April 5! You will find beautiful perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs and more for sale. The Garden Shed area will include gently used tools, pots, garden art, etc. for your home and garden.
5Mule Day Festival
Friday-Sunday, April 5-7
Downtown Columbia, Columbia
Mule Day 2025 will take place in Columbia, TN, from April 3 – April 6, 2025. The longstanding event will celebrate its 51st anniversary this year and will feature events, music, food, competitions, dancing, and fine crafts.
Learn more here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter