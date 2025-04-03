Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Whiskey Warmer

photo from Whiskey Warmer

Saturday, April 5, 6 pm
Westhaven Neighborhood, 4121 Golf Club Lane, Franklin

Join in at Westhaven as we bundle up with great whiskey and great people to welcome in the warmer weather. We’re bringing together 50+ of our favorite labels of whiskey, bourbon and scotch, local food trucks, a cigar lounge and local bluegrass music to create a whiskey wonderland benefiting the Westhaven Foundation.

Find tickets here. 

2Wildflower Hikes at Owl’s Hill

photo from Owl’s Hill

Saturday, April 5, 9:30 am
Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood

The wildflowers are blooming: Spring is here! Come enjoy all the colors this season offers on this expert-led hike. Watch the browns of winter give way to the spectrum of spring while you look for Blue-eyed Mary, Dutchman’s Britches, and Spring Beauty. The typical hike route is a 2-mile-long long, moderately strenuous trail with a 300-foot elevation gain and descent.

To protect the wildlife, pets are not permitted at the Nature Sanctuary.

Register here. 

3Cowboys and Cupcakes

photo courtesy of Clay Walker

Sunday, April 6, 6 pm
St Philip Catholic Church, 113 2nd Avenue S, Franklin

Join in at St Philip Catholic Church for a fun-filled event featuring award-winning Country Music Star Clay Walker. It is the perfect combination of cowboys and cupcakes. Saddle up for delicious treats, western-themed activities, live and silent auctions and best of all, an up-close and personal concert by Clay Walker.

Learn more here. 

4Williamson County Garden Festival and Plant Sale

Saturday, April 5, 9 am – 3:30 pm
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin

Join your Williamson County Master Gardeners for the annual Spring Garden Festival and Plant Sale on Saturday, April 5! You will find beautiful perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs and more for sale. The Garden Shed area will include gently used tools, pots, garden art, etc. for your home and garden.

5Mule Day Festival

photo from Visit Columbia

Friday-Sunday, April 5-7
Downtown Columbia, Columbia

Mule Day 2025 will take place in Columbia, TN, from April 3 – April 6, 2025. The longstanding event will celebrate its 51st anniversary this year and will feature events, music, food, competitions, dancing, and fine crafts.

Learn more here. 

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
