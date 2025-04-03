Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Wildflower Hikes at Owl’s Hill

Saturday, April 5, 9:30 am

Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood

The wildflowers are blooming: Spring is here! Come enjoy all the colors this season offers on this expert-led hike. Watch the browns of winter give way to the spectrum of spring while you look for Blue-eyed Mary, Dutchman’s Britches, and Spring Beauty. The typical hike route is a 2-mile-long long, moderately strenuous trail with a 300-foot elevation gain and descent.

To protect the wildlife, pets are not permitted at the Nature Sanctuary.

