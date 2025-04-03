Photo of the Day: April 3, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Nashville Zoo introduced Hamish, a Scottish highland calf who lives at the zoo’s Historic Farm. Highland cows are native to Scotland and are the oldest registered breed of cattle in the world. They’re medium-sized, with cows weighing 900 to 1,300 pounds and bulls weighing 1,500 to 2,000 pounds. The next time you visit the zoo, be sure to stop by to see Hamish.

