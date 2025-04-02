Nolensville, Ravenwood High Musicals Open This Week

Both Nolensville and Ravenwood High Schools will open their spring musicals this week.

Nolensville High

A classic animated film will come to life at Nolensville High starting Thursday, April 3.

In The Little Mermaid​​​​​​, Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue Prince Eric in the human world, and she approaches the evil sea witch Ursula to help. Ariel gets more than she bargains for and needs the help of her friends, Flounder, Scuttle and Sebastian, to restore order.

Tickets are available online: reserved tickets cost $20.94, and general admission tickets cost $17.82.

The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Nolensville High is located at 1600 Summerlynn Drive in Nolensville.

Thursday, April 3 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 6 at 3 p.m.

Ravenwood High

ABBA’s hits will help tell the story of Mamma Mia! at Ravenwood High starting Thursday, April 3.

The music tells the tale of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

Tickets are available online and cost $17.30 for general admission and $14.18 for students.

The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.

Thursday, April 3 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 6 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 6 at 7 p.m.

