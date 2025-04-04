MTE Expands EV Infrastructure with New DC Fast Charger in Franklin

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) continues to expand EV infrastructure with a new DC Fast Charger, commissioned last month at the MTE Franklin office at 2156 Edward Curd Lane, just off I-65. This is the third fast-charging station in MTE’s service area, following installations in Lebanon and Murfreesboro.

Part of the Fast Charge TN Network, this initiative—led by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and local power companies—aims to support regional EV travel along major highways.

MTE’s chargers feature cutting-edge technology from KEMPOWER, with four satellites (dispensers) and eight charging ports (seven CCS1 and one CHAdeMO). Each dispenser can deliver 200 kW and will have a Payter credit card reader capable of accepting payments via tap, chip or swipe. The site will also be operated by the ZEF Energy network, so drivers with the ZEFNET app will be able to process charging sessions through the app.

KEMPOWER was established in Lahti, Finland, in 2017 and currently has approximately 850 employees. In 2024, it opened a North American factory in Durham, NC, and began producing hardware.

“With growing EV adoption in Tennessee, we’re proud to bring more fast-charging options to our members,” said Brandon Wagoner, MTE’s vice president of strategy execution and analytics. “This is the third DC Fast Charger installation in MTE’s service area. The first was installed in March of 2024 at our Lebanon office on Maddox-Simpson Parkway, just off I-40, and the second installation is located at our Central office in Murfreesboro on New Salem Hwy, just off I-24.”

This installation at MTE’s Franklin office exemplifies MTE’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, supporting the future of electric travel in Tennessee and beyond.

