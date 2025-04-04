Striking Images of Wednesday’s Storms

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Franklin. Ladd Park/Photo by Jo Boles

Middle Tennessee residents are weary from the severe weather that has swept through the area the past few days. While Mother Nature is giving us a break today, the impact remains visible across neighborhoods and roadways. Our readers captured these striking images of Wednesday’s storms. Many located in the Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station area captured the frightening wall cloud that moved swiftly through the area.

We appreciate all the photos that have been shared with us.

