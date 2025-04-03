Mule Day Festivities to Proceed Despite Overnight Storms

Storms moved through middle Tennessee Wednesday night into Thursday morning but, as of now, that won’t stop the Mule Day festivities, say organizers.

Mule Day 2025 is set to take place in Columbia, TN, from April 3 – April 6, 2025.

“The Mule Day Committee is proceeding with all planned events, prioritizing safety above all. If conditions worsen, organizers are ready to respond to ensure everyone’s safety,” events organizers posted on social media.

The longstanding event will celebrate its 51st anniversary this year and will feature events, music, food, competitions, dancing, and fine crafts.

Residents are encouraged to remain weather-aware!

The Mule Day Columbia, TN Facebook Page will post any weather and event updates.

