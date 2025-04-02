Kathie Lee Gifford and Danica McKellar Join We Love Christian Music Awards

The 13th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards, hosted by Jaci Velasquez, is set to make history on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Franklin, TN, with the exciting addition of two powerhouse presenters—Kathie Lee Gifford and Danica McKellar. These beloved personalities join an already incredible roster of celebrated artists and presenters for an unforgettable night of faith, music, and inspiration.

Gifford and McKellar bring their own unique influence to the stage. Danica McKellar, known worldwide for her role as Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years, has captivated us with her acting for four decades, most recently with her yearly Christmas movies, first on Hallmark and now on Great American Family Channel. A relatively new believer, McKellar loves to share her passion for the Lord on her social media channels, inspiring others with her journey of conviction and encouragement. She is proud to be starring in her first faith-forward movie this Fall, Grounded, on Great American Family Channel.

Kathie Lee Gifford, a legendary television host, author, and singer, has long used her platform to share messages of faith and hope. From her iconic partnerships with Regis Philbin and Hoda Kotb to her work alongside Christian music greats like Danny Gokey, Kathy Trocolli, and Bebe Winans, Gifford’s dedication to faith and collaboration in music makes her a perfect fit for the We Love Christian Music Awards stage.

This year’s ceremony will feature a dynamic lineup of performers, including Terrian, Unspoken, Hannah Kerr, Seventh Day Slumber, Josh Wilson feat. JJ Heller, Sarah Kroger, Jeff Deyo formerly of Sonicflood, Jordan Merritt, NCS Collective feat. Coby James, Grace Graber, and Cody Towell.

Alongside Gifford and McKellar, the show will feature presenters from across the Christian music world, including Sanctus Real, Michael Sweet of Stryper, Rachael Lampa, Sean Rodriguez, Consumed by Fire, and Deon. Broadway and Hallmark/Great American Family star Laura Osnes and reality TV star Mitchell Kolinsky (Farmer Wants a Wife) will also present.

76 artists were nominated in 22 categories, and after more than 28,000 fan votes were collected, the winners will also be announced.

As the countdown to April 8 begins, the 13th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards promises to be a night filled with powerful performances, heartfelt moments, and a celebration of faith-driven music that continues to inspire generations.

Fans can save $20 off all remaining General Admission and VIP seats with code WLA20 at https://nrt.cc/WLA13Tickets.

