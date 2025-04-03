Family Fun Awaits at the 41st Annual Main Street Festival in Downtown Franklin

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN’s 41st Annual Main Street Festival is a highly anticipated, annual tradition held in the historic downtown of Franklin, Tennessee.

The Main Street Festival attracts 120,000+ visitors annually to enjoy eclectic arts and crafts vendors, superb entertainment, great food & drink, and fun for the entire family right in the heart of historic downtown Franklin.

This beloved annual tradition produced by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN is consistently listed among the top 20 events in the Southeast by the Southeast Tourism Society.

This year’s Main Street Festival will include many different art and cultural elements like collaborative public art exhibits and cultural performances including dance, spoken work, music, and performance.

150+ Arts & Crafts Vendors

30+ Food & Beverage Vendors

Main Stage Entertainment

Acoustic Stage Entertainment

Buskers Corner

Art and Culture Performances

April 26-27, 2025

Saturday: 10 AM – 6 PM

Sunday: 10 AM – 6 PM

