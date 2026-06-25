4th of July Celebrations in Williamson County

Fourth of July is right around the corner, and Middle Tennessee communities are gearing up for a weekend full of fireworks, festivals, and family fun. This year’s celebrations carry extra significance, too — 2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and many cities across the region are planning special America 250 celebrations to mark the occasion. It’s also a milestone year for Tennessee itself, celebrating 230 years of statehood. Below is a roundup of local Fourth of July events happening throughout the area.

MORE FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS

Brentwood

Brentwood’s Red, White and Boom will take place on July 4,2026 at Crockett Park located at 1500 Volunteer Parkway. Food trucks will serve from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Activities for the family will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., live entertainment by the Downtown Band begins at 7:00 p.m. and ends at 10:00 p.m., and the fireworks start at 10:00 p.m.

Parking is free and first come first serve.

Franklin

4th of July Celebration at The Park at Harlinsdale

On Saturday, July 4, Franklin will present their annual Fourth of July Celebration at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm located at 239 Franklin Road.

There will be live entertainment, food trucks, beer and wine tents, free family activities, inflatables, and a large fireworks display. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. School of Rock will play from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., with headliner Hippies and Cowboys following. The fireworks will take place at 9:00p.m.

America 250 Community Celebration

Start Independence Day with a dose of history at the America 250 Community Celebration on Saturday, July 4, at the Williamson County Archives and Museum, 611 W. Main Street in downtown Franklin.

The free event begins at 9 a.m. and expands on Williamson County’s longtime Independence Day tradition of the Lt. Andrew Crockett Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution’s public reading of the Declaration of Independence. This year’s celebration commemorates the 250th anniversary of American independence with live music, living history demonstrations, educational exhibits and family-friendly activities.

The Williamson County Community Band, directed by Karen Ranney, will open the morning with patriotic favorites before the community gathers to hear the words that helped shape a nation during the annual Declaration of Independence reading.

Families can explore Revolutionary War encampments, color guard presentations, fife and drum performances, Patriot Chest artifacts, patriotic crafts and coloring activities, a Junior Militia experience for children and photo opportunities with Revolutionary-era cutouts and costumed interpreters.

At 11 a.m., the Old Glory Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will present its original puppet show, Paper and Pen—Mice and Men: An America 250 Tale, an interactive production designed to introduce children to the ideas of independence and self-government through humor and storytelling.

Admission is free. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, wear patriotic colors and arrive early before heading to Franklin’s other Independence Day festivities. In the event of inclement weather, activities will move indoors at the Williamson County Archives and Museum.

Nolensville

Nolensville will be hosting their Star-Spangled Celebration on June 27 at Nolensville High School. This free event includes fireworks, live music featuring Zone Status, and food vendors. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Fireworks will be shot off at 9:30 p.m. Families are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Fairview

Fairview’s Independence Day Parade will take place on Friday, July 4, 2026 at City Hall, located at 7100 City Center Way. The parade will celebrate two incredible milestones — America’s 250th Birthday and 50 years of Fairview hosting a hometown 4th of July celebration! Bring family, friends, and patriotic spirit to honor our nation’s history and the community’s long-standing tradition of celebrating Independence Day together. It begins at 10:00 a.m.

Spring Hill & Thompson’s Station

Both Spring Hill and Thompson’s Station will sponsor a 4th of July Bike Parade at 2830 Austin Way beginning at 9:00 a.m. in Thompson’s Station.

Spring Hills’ 250th Celebration will begin at 6:00 p.m. at 1001 Crossings Boulevard in Spring Hill with live music by Super Nash Bros, a 9:20 p.m. GM Spring Hill drone show, and fireworks at 9:00 p.m.