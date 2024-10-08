2025 Events at The Pinnacle

The Pinnacle will open in March 2025 in Nashville Yards in 2025. This venue boasts a 4,500 capacity on a 19-acre campus within Nashville Yards. With the arrival of The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards, the booming cultural hub will soon have a brand-new live entertainment venue uniquely designed with the city’s evolving entertainment landscape in mind. Situated prominently within Nashville Yards, The Pinnacle will anchor the mixed-use district and is positioned to become a magnet for world-class live performances and dynamic community engagement, adding to the city’s already vibrant artistic vitality.

The Pinnacle is located at 910 Exchange Ln, Nashville, TN 37203.

