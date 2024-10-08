2025 Events at The Pinnacle

The Pinnacle will open in March 2025 in Nashville Yards in 2025. This venue boasts a 4,500 capacity on a 19-acre campus within Nashville Yards. With the arrival of The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards, the booming cultural hub will soon have a brand-new live entertainment venue uniquely designed with the city’s evolving entertainment landscape in mind. Situated prominently within Nashville Yards, The Pinnacle will anchor the mixed-use district and is positioned to become a magnet for world-class live performances and dynamic community engagement, adding to the city’s already vibrant artistic vitality.
The Pinnacle is located at 910 Exchange Ln, Nashville, TN 37203.
Here is a list of upcoming events.
1Coin
Thursday, March 6, 2025, 8 pm
Nashville-based Coin just announced a 2025 tour and will be the first band to perform at the new venue.
Find tickets here.
2Turnpike Troubadours
Saturday, March 8, 2025, 8 pm
Since their 2005 debut, Turnpike Troubadours has released five studio albums including 2017’s self-released A Long Way From Your Heart, which reached #3 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and #20 on the all-genre Billboard 200.
Find tickets here.
3Journey
Wednesday, March 12, 2025, 8 pm
JOURNEY is one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, creating some of the best-known songs in modern music. They have continued to tour and record into the 21st century, firing on all cylinders and making sure their fans will never stop believin’.
Find tickets here.
4T-Pain
Thursday, March 13, 2025, 8 pm
5Russell Dickerson
Friday, March 14, 2025, 8 pm
Russell Dickerson announces Round 1 of his knockout RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 kicking off on March 14, 2025 at The Pinnacle in Nashville.
Find tickets here.
6Zeds Dead
Saturday, March 15, 2025, 8 pm
Two of the hardest workers in electronic music, Zeds Dead’s tireless efforts have earned them an excellent reputation amongst a new generation of producers as artists without borders – genres hold no bearing over their music as they transcend style and form with ease.
Find tickets here.
7Warren Zeiders
Thursday, March 27, 2025, 8 pm
Zeiders announced the Relapse Tour for 2025 with the first show kicking off at The Pinnacle.
Find tickets here.
8Dr. Phil LIVE
Sunday, April 6, 2025, 7:30 pm
With over 10 million views online, Dr. Phil LIVE has become one of the most fun things to see in comedy. From comedian/actor Adam Ray ( Curb, The Barbie Movie, MadTV, Hacks, Pam & Tommy, The Heat, ) the live show provides a wild late night feel with crowd interactions, standup, huge celebrity guests, surprise characters, and hilarious moments you can’t see anywhere else.
Find tickets here.
9Megan Moroney
Wednesday-Thursday, April 9-10, 2025, 8 pm
Megan Mornoney will have two dates at The Pinnacle for her headlining tour.
Find tickets here.
10Denzel Curry
Saturday, April 12, 2025, 8 pm
Denzel Curry’s new album Melt My Eyes, See Your Future is the sound of the mercurial Miami rapper leveling up. “This is my green lightsaber moment!” beams the 26-year-old.
Find tickets here.
11Trivium & Bullett for My Valentine
Sunday, May 11,2025, 6:30 pm
For over two decades, Trivium have quietly raised the bar for heavy music by conjuring a near-magic balance between towering melodic metal infectiousness, extreme metal unpredictability, black metal scope, and a kick of rock ‘n’ roll spirit.
Find tickets here.
12Gavin Adcock
Friday, May 16, 2025, 8 pm
Gavin Adcock is a 25-year-old Georgia native born and raised in Watkinsville. Former Georgia Southern University football player, Gavin grew up working on his family cattle farm and dreamed of riding bulls in the PBR. He started writing songs in high school but it wasn’t until the spring of 2021, when he tore up his knee playing football, that he used his time healing to record and release his first original single.
Find tickets here.
