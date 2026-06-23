Home Business The Harpeth Hotel’s New Thursday Market Brings Local Vendors to Downtown Franklin...

The Harpeth Hotel’s New Thursday Market Brings Local Vendors to Downtown Franklin Every Week

By
Donna Vissman
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photo courtesy of Harpeth Hotel

The Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin is hosting a free summer market on Thursdays from 5pm – 7pm.

Each Thursday, the hotel will have Thursday Market at The Harpeth to spotlight local businesses. Click for More Events

Each week will feature a rotating lineup of up to three vendors, offering guests and locals the opportunity to discover and support Franklin-area businesses in an accessible, indoor setting.

More than a retail pop-up, Thursday Market at The Harpeth is designed to bring new foot traffic to downtown Franklin during the weekdays. The Harpeth Hotel is located at 130 2nd Ave N, Franklin.

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