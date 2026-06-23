The Harpeth Hotel’s New Thursday Market Brings Local Vendors to Downtown Franklin Every Week

The Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin is hosting a free summer market on Thursdays from 5pm – 7pm.

Each Thursday, the hotel will have Thursday Market at The Harpeth to spotlight local businesses. Click for More Events

Each week will feature a rotating lineup of up to three vendors, offering guests and locals the opportunity to discover and support Franklin-area businesses in an accessible, indoor setting.

More than a retail pop-up, Thursday Market at The Harpeth is designed to bring new foot traffic to downtown Franklin during the weekdays. The Harpeth Hotel is located at 130 2nd Ave N, Franklin.