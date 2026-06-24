Recent Williamson County Obituaries for June 24, 2026

Williamson Source has compiled the following obituaries published since our last roundup, covering June 20 through June 24, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Robert “Bob” Lloyd Pickett
Published: June 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Robert Leland & Mary Jo Potts
Published: June 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Alfred Lee Perkins
Published: June 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Jack Bradley Mills
Published: June 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Herbert Lee Roberson
Published: June 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Carmella Jean Trebbe
Published: June 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Thomas L. Corbett
Published: June 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Norman Bentlee Potts
Published: June 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Martha (Marty) Lynn Dieterle
Published: June 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Vicki Morris Campbell
Published: June 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Carlos Donari Hernandez, Jr.
Published: June 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Carrie Faye Bassham
Published: June 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Gregory Hugh Moore
Published: June 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Carol Goddard Chapman
Published: June 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Janet Sarah Zettlemoyer
Published: June 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Nick Nelson
Published: June 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Barbara Ann Jakubczak
Published: June 21, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Janice Mallory Adams
Published: June 20, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Paul Eugene Farm
Published: June 20, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Henry Gregory Davis, Sr.
Published: June 20, 2026 – Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
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