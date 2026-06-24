Recent Williamson County Obituaries for June 24, 2026

Williamson Source has compiled the following obituaries published since our last roundup, covering June 20 through June 24, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Robert “Bob” Lloyd Pickett

Published: June 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Robert Leland & Mary Jo Potts

Published: June 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Alfred Lee Perkins

Published: June 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Jack Bradley Mills

Published: June 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Herbert Lee Roberson

Published: June 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Carmella Jean Trebbe

Published: June 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Thomas L. Corbett

Published: June 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Norman Bentlee Potts

Published: June 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Martha (Marty) Lynn Dieterle

Published: June 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Vicki Morris Campbell

Published: June 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Carlos Donari Hernandez, Jr.

Published: June 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Carrie Faye Bassham

Published: June 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Gregory Hugh Moore

Published: June 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Carol Goddard Chapman

Published: June 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Janet Sarah Zettlemoyer

Published: June 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Nick Nelson

Published: June 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Barbara Ann Jakubczak

Published: June 21, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Janice Mallory Adams

Published: June 20, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Paul Eugene Farm

Published: June 20, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Henry Gregory Davis, Sr.

Published: June 20, 2026 – Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.