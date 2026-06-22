Celebrate 4th of July at Opry, Ole Red, Category 10 and More

In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, Opry Entertainment Group will host multiple Fourth of July celebrations across Nashville, featuring unforgettable experiences at Category 10, the Grand Ole Opry, and more. MORE FOURTH OF JULY NEWS

Category 10

Luke Combs’ Category 10 Big USA Party – Saturday, July 4

The Big USA Rooftop Fireworks Party on July 4 will feature live music, line dancing and signature eats and cocktails. Guests can take in jaw-dropping views of Nashville’s downtown fireworks display from The Eye, Category 10’s riverfront rooftop. The venue will offer both general admission tickets or VIP table packages.

General Admission: Access to The Eye rooftop, live music, as well as food and beverage for purchase.

VIP table for four or eight: Reserved seating in a roped-off VIP area on The Eye rooftop, a family-style dinner featuring classic American favorites, plus exclusive party favors and Category 10 merchandise.

This event is for guests aged 21 and older. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit category10.com.

Grand Ole Opry

Opry Celebrates America’s 250th – Friday, July 3 & Saturday, July 4

The Grand Ole Opry will commemorate America’s 250th birthday with two special nights of country music featuring Opry members and guest artists:

Friday, July 3: Suzy Bogguss, Gary Mule Deer, Ashby Frank, Wendy Moten and Charlie Worsham, with additional artists to be announced.

Saturday, July 4: Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Gary Mule Deer, Dean Miller and Frank Ray, with additional artists to be announced.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.opry.com.

Ole Red

Ole Red, White and Dew Rooftop Fireworks Viewing Party – Saturday, July 4

Guests can enjoy panoramic views of the famed Fourth of July firework show on Ole Red’s The Lookout rooftop. General admission tickets include rooftop access and live music, with food and beverages available for purchase.

This event is for guests aged 21 and older. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit olered.com/nashville.

Ryman Auditorium

Ryman Auditorium $25 Self-Guided Tour Tickets – June 29 – July 5

To celebrate America’s birthday, Ryman Auditorium will offer $25 self-guided tour tickets during the holiday week from June 29 through July 5. Visitors can experience several exhibits, including “Opry 100 at the Ryman,” celebrating the Grand Ole Opry’s 100-year history, and “Unexpected Company,” showcasing surprising moments in Ryman history through memorabilia connected to Harry Houdini, Jackie Robinson and Clint Eastwood. Rock ‘n’ roll fans can also explore Rock Hall at the Ryman, a special exhibit highlighting the venue’s influential role in the history of the genre.

Tour tickets are available online at www.ryman.com/tours or at the Ryman box office.