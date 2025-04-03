Tornado Watch Extended, Flood Watch, Wind Advisory 4-3-2025

Going to be a long week folks… Stay weather aware all week.

Tornado Watch

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 104 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NASHVILLE TN 532 AM CDT THU APR 3 2025 TNC003-015-027-037-041-049-055-081-087-099-101-111-117-119-133- 135-137-141-149-159-165-169-181-187-189-031300- /O.EXT.KOHX.TO.A.0104.000000T0000Z-250403T1300Z/ TORNADO WATCH 104, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE BEDFORD CANNON CLAY DAVIDSON DE KALB FENTRESS GILES HICKMAN JACKSON LAWRENCE LEWIS MACON MARSHALL MAURY OVERTON PERRY PICKETT PUTNAM RUTHERFORD SMITH SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLARDT, BRENTWOOD, BYRDSTOWN, CARTHAGE, CELINA, CENTERVILLE, CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, COLUMBIA, COOKEVILLE, FRANKLIN, GAINESBORO, GALLATIN, GOODLETTSVILLE, GORDONSVILLE, HARTSVILLE, HENDERSONVILLE, HOHENWALD, JAMESTOWN, LA VERGNE, LAFAYETTE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LINDEN, LIVINGSTON, LOBELVILLE, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, NASHVILLE, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SMYRNA, SOUTH CARTHAGE, WAYNESBORO, AND WOODBURY.

Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 204 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 TNZ005>011-023>031-056>060-062-093-032100- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0004.000000T0000Z-250406T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Wayne- Including the cities of Gordonsville, Clarksville, Hohenwald, Dover, Erin, Ashland City, Lebanon, Dickson, Gainesboro, La Vergne, Linden, Lafayette, Goodlettsville, Carthage, Mount Juliet, Clifton, Columbia, McEwen, Franklin, Nashville, Springfield, Hartsville, South Carthage, Murfreesboro, Waynesboro, Hendersonville, Byrdstown, Gallatin, New Johnsonville, Waverly, Brentwood, Smyrna, Kingston Springs, Lobelville, Celina, Tennessee Ridge, and Centerville 204 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Pickett, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast across portions of Middle Tennessee through Sunday morning, producing locally heavy rainfall across already saturated soils. Flooding and flash flooding is possible, including rises on streams and rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 1226 PM CDT Wed Apr 2 2025 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-030900- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-250403T0900Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of McMinnville, Lewisburg, Waynesboro, Springfield, Spencer, Gordonsville, Hendersonville, Erin, Nashville, Byrdstown, Clarksville, Dickson, New Johnsonville, Goodlettsville, Murfreesboro, Woodbury, Gallatin, Smithville, Celina, Dover, Allardt, Franklin, Tullahoma, Mount Juliet, Lafayette, Livingston, Sparta, Waverly, Altamont, Smyrna, La Vergne, Carthage, Gainesboro, Columbia, Pulaski, Manchester, Lawrenceburg, Coalmont, McEwen, Tennessee Ridge, South Carthage, Hohenwald, Linden, Lobelville, Shelbyville, Crossville, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Cookeville, Centerville, Clifton, Hartsville, Lebanon, Brentwood, and Jamestown 1226 PM CDT Wed Apr 2 2025 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. High near 78. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

