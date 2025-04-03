Tornado Watch Extended, Flood Watch, Wind Advisory 4-3-2025

Going to be a long week folks… Stay weather aware all week.

Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH 104, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES

IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

BEDFORD               CANNON                CLAY
DAVIDSON              DE KALB               FENTRESS
GILES                 HICKMAN               JACKSON
LAWRENCE              LEWIS                 MACON
MARSHALL              MAURY                 OVERTON
PERRY                 PICKETT               PUTNAM
RUTHERFORD            SMITH                 SUMNER
TROUSDALE             WAYNE                 WILLIAMSON
WILSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLARDT, BRENTWOOD, BYRDSTOWN,
CARTHAGE, CELINA, CENTERVILLE, CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, COLUMBIA,
COOKEVILLE, FRANKLIN, GAINESBORO, GALLATIN, GOODLETTSVILLE,
GORDONSVILLE, HARTSVILLE, HENDERSONVILLE, HOHENWALD, JAMESTOWN,
LA VERGNE, LAFAYETTE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LINDEN,
LIVINGSTON, LOBELVILLE, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, NASHVILLE,
PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SMYRNA, SOUTH CARTHAGE,
WAYNESBORO, AND WOODBURY.

Flood Watch

Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Wayne-
Including the cities of Gordonsville, Clarksville, Hohenwald,
Dover, Erin, Ashland City, Lebanon, Dickson, Gainesboro, La
Vergne, Linden, Lafayette, Goodlettsville, Carthage, Mount
Juliet, Clifton, Columbia, McEwen, Franklin, Nashville,
Springfield, Hartsville, South Carthage, Murfreesboro,
Waynesboro, Hendersonville, Byrdstown, Gallatin, New
Johnsonville, Waverly, Brentwood, Smyrna, Kingston Springs,
Lobelville, Celina, Tennessee Ridge, and Centerville
204 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
  possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following
  counties, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston,
  Humphreys, Jackson, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Perry,
  Pickett, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale,
  Wayne, Williamson and Wilson.

* WHEN...Through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
  Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast
    across portions of Middle Tennessee through Sunday morning,
    producing locally heavy rainfall across already saturated
    soils. Flooding and flash flooding is possible, including
    rises on streams and rivers.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.


Wind Advisory


Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of McMinnville, Lewisburg, Waynesboro,
Springfield, Spencer, Gordonsville, Hendersonville, Erin,
Nashville, Byrdstown, Clarksville, Dickson, New Johnsonville,
Goodlettsville, Murfreesboro, Woodbury, Gallatin, Smithville,
Celina, Dover, Allardt, Franklin, Tullahoma, Mount Juliet,
Lafayette, Livingston, Sparta, Waverly, Altamont, Smyrna, La
Vergne, Carthage, Gainesboro, Columbia, Pulaski, Manchester,
Lawrenceburg, Coalmont, McEwen, Tennessee Ridge, South Carthage,
Hohenwald, Linden, Lobelville, Shelbyville, Crossville, Ashland
City, Kingston Springs, Cookeville, Centerville, Clifton,
Hartsville, Lebanon, Brentwood, and Jamestown
1226 PM CDT Wed Apr 2 2025

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
  limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.






Thursday


Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. High near 78. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.






Thursday Night


Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.






   
                    
