City of Brentwood Approves $109M Budget for 2026–27 Fiscal Year

The City of Brentwood has approved a $109 million budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year, keeping the city’s tax rate the same for the 36th year in a row.

Click for More News

The Brentwood Board of Commissioners voted on the budget Monday, June 22, following three public hearings held in May and June where residents were able to share feedback.

The overall budget is about 9.5 percent lower than last year. City officials say the plan continues to reflect the city’s strong financial position, supported by top bond ratings from both Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.

The property tax rate will remain at 19 cents per $100 of assessed value, one of the lowest rates for a full-service city in Tennessee. The new rate takes effect July 1.

City leaders said the median home value in Brentwood is about $1.4 million, which would equal roughly $665 per year in property taxes under the current rate.

The budget also includes more than $18 million for city projects. Those include $2.5 million to extend McEwen Drive, $2.3 million for improvements to Split Log Road, and $1.3 million to replace the playground at Crockett Park.

Commissioners also approved funding allocations for local schools and community groups. Schools across Brentwood received funding ranging from $10,400 to $62,400 depending on enrollment and other factors. Sunset Elementary received a smaller prorated amount due to student residency levels.

Additional funding was approved for organizations including the Fifty Forward Martin Center, the YMCA Full Circle Program, Brentwood Ball Club, Brentwood Blaze, Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency, and Williamson Inc.

During the same meeting, the commission approved a lease agreement for a small area at Marcella Vivrette Smith Park where Vogue Towers II plans to build a cellular tower. The project still needs approval from the Brentwood Planning Commission.

City leaders said improving cell service has been a priority, and the tower is expected to help strengthen coverage in that area once completed.