Ryman Auditorium Adds Fifth Night to Vince Gill Residency

Due to high demand, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium has added a fifth night (Aug. 7) to Vince Gill’s Ryman Residency. “An Evening with Vince Gill” will now run Aug. 7-9, 15 & 16. Tickets on sale at ryman.com.

Already a fixture on the Ryman stage with his wife, Amy Grant, and their annual ‘Christmas at the Ryman’ shows, the multi-GRAMMY Award-winning Country Music Hall of Famer and Grand Ole Opry Member has performed at the venue over 100 times. Adding to the special run of shows, Vince and Amy’s daughter, singer-songwriter Corrina, will open each night.

“I’ve often said that my favorite place in the world to perform is the Ryman,” Gill says. “The last few years, it’s been great fun for me to get to play on that stage for multiple nights, in addition to the Christmas shows I get to do with Amy, so I’m really happy the Ryman asked me to add a fifth night for this residency. I’ve got lots of old songs and new songs I’m eager to play for everybody.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ryman.com.

