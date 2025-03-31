6 Live Shows this Week-March 31, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Kill Tony
Friday- Saturday, April 4-5, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, NashvilleKill
Tony, The #1 Live Podcast in the World, where hundreds of comics put their name in the Bucket of Destiny for a chance to perform one minute of stand up and then get interviewed in front of a sold out crowd of thousands of people.
Find tickets here.
2Umphrey’s McGee
Monday, March 31, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Chicago’s eclectic rock band Umphrey’s McGee has been keeping fans on their toes for nearly 27 years now.
Find tickets here.
3Zac Brown Band
Tuesday-Wednesday, April 1-2, 7:30 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
Zac Brown Band kicks off its tour this week at The Pinnacle for two nights.
Find tickets here.
4The Stories Behind the Songs with Charles Kelley, Ernest, and The Warren Brothers
Thursday, April 3, 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
21st District Recovery Court is hosting their 3rd annual singer-songwriter night, The Stories Behind the Songs. This year’s artist lineup includes Charles Kelley, Ernest, whose songwriting credits include 11 number one hits. Brett and Brad Warren of The Warren Brothers.
Find tickets here.
5Grand Ole Opry
Tuesday, April 1, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. Artists scheduled to perform include Tucker Wetmore, Collin Raye, Taylor Hicks, Rhonda Vincent, and more.
Find tickets here.
6Neal Francis
Saturday, April 5, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Neal Francis’s latest album, Return To Zero, emerged from the kind of visionary fever dream that only the most masterful and inventive artists are capable of bringing to life.
Find tickets here.
