TORNADO WATCH MIDDLE TENNESSEE 4-5-2025

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 124 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 145 PM CDT SAT APR 5 2025 TORNADO WATCH 124 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-015-021-027-031-037-041-043-055-081-083-085-087-099-101- 111-117-119-125-133-135-141-147-149-159-161-165-169-175-177-181- 185-187-189-060200- /O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0124.250405T1845Z-250406T0200Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD CANNON CHEATHAM CLAY COFFEE DAVIDSON DE KALB DICKSON GILES HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS JACKSON LAWRENCE LEWIS MACON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY OVERTON PERRY PUTNAM ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE VAN BUREN WARREN WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON WILSON $$ ATTN...WFO...HUN...OHX...LMK...PAH...

Flood Advisory National Weather Service Nashville TN 1223 PM CDT Sat Apr 5 2025 ...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee... Cumberland River At Nashville affecting Davidson County. For the Cumberland River...including Nashville...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 400 PM CDT. && TNC037-052100- /O.EXT.KOHX.FL.Y.0063.000000T0000Z-250405T2100Z/ /NAST1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1223 PM CDT Sat Apr 5 2025 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Cumberland River at Nashville. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Water reaches the first grassy area of the riverfront landing, and the access point on the east side of the river near Nissan Stadium. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 30.4 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river will fall to 28.5 feet just after midnight tonight and is forecasted to stay below advisory level. It will then rise to 29.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will fall to 27.6 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then rise to 28.5 feet early Tuesday morning. It will fall again and remain below flood stage. - Action stage is 30.0 feet. - Flood stage is 40.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && LAT...LON 3613 8699 3625 8697 3624 8678 3631 8667 3622 8658 3612 8677 $$ FB

Flood Advisory National Weather Service Nashville TN 1217 PM CDT Sat Apr 5 2025 ...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee... Stones River Near Donelson affecting Davidson County. For the Stones River...including Donelson...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 630 AM CDT. && TNC037-061130- /O.CON.KOHX.FL.Y.0061.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /DONT1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.UU/ 1217 PM CDT Sat Apr 5 2025 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Stones River near Donelson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Portions of the Stones River Greenway between Percy Priest Dam and Lebanon Road are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 21.4 feet and remaining at this level. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && LAT...LON 3619 8667 3620 8662 3616 8660 3614 8667 $$ FB

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 941 AM CDT Sat Apr 5 2025 .Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast across portions of Middle Tennessee through Sunday morning, producing locally heavy rainfall across already saturated soils. Several inches of rain are possible, particularly across northwest Middle Tennessee. Confidence in flooding and flash flooding has increased in anticipation of these upcoming storms, and significant flooding could occur in areas of heaviest rainfall activity. We will see rises on area streams and rivers through the weekend. TNZ005>011-023>031-056>060-062-093-060900- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0004.000000T0000Z-250406T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Wayne- Including the cities of Columbia, La Vergne, Byrdstown, Erin, Gordonsville, Centerville, Carthage, Lafayette, Dickson, Ashland City, Hartsville, Gainesboro, McEwen, Clifton, South Carthage, Nashville, Springfield, Franklin, Murfreesboro, Goodlettsville, Smyrna, Hendersonville, Linden, Waynesboro, New Johnsonville, Kingston Springs, Clarksville, Mount Juliet, Celina, Gallatin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, Lebanon, Lobelville, Dover, Hohenwald, and Brentwood 941 AM CDT Sat Apr 5 2025 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Pickett, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - On top of already saturated ground, 2 to 6 inches is expected within the watch area with the highest amounts north of I-40 and west of I-65. Due to this amount of rain, major life- threatening flooding is expected to start late this afternoon and continue through Sunday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. && $$ Mueller