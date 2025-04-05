TORNADO WATCH MIDDLE TENNESSEE 4-5-2025

By
Clark Shelton
-

Tornado Watch

For your Close to Home LIVE radar , watches and warnings

find your county here

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 124
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
145 PM CDT SAT APR 5 2025

TORNADO WATCH 124 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE
 FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TNC003-015-021-027-031-037-041-043-055-081-083-085-087-099-101-
111-117-119-125-133-135-141-147-149-159-161-165-169-175-177-181-
185-187-189-060200-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0124.250405T1845Z-250406T0200Z/

TN
.    TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BEDFORD              CANNON              CHEATHAM
CLAY                 COFFEE              DAVIDSON
DE KALB              DICKSON             GILES
HICKMAN              HOUSTON             HUMPHREYS
JACKSON              LAWRENCE            LEWIS
MACON                MARSHALL            MAURY
MONTGOMERY           OVERTON             PERRY
PUTNAM               ROBERTSON           RUTHERFORD
SMITH                STEWART             SUMNER
TROUSDALE            VAN BUREN           WARREN
WAYNE                WHITE               WILLIAMSON
WILSON
$$


ATTN...WFO...HUN...OHX...LMK...PAH...

Flood Advisory

Flood Advisory
National Weather Service Nashville TN
1223 PM CDT Sat Apr 5 2025

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Tennessee...

  Cumberland River At Nashville affecting Davidson County.

For the Cumberland River...including Nashville...elevated river
levels are forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 400 PM CDT.

&&

TNC037-052100-
/O.EXT.KOHX.FL.Y.0063.000000T0000Z-250405T2100Z/
/NAST1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/
1223 PM CDT Sat Apr 5 2025

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Cumberland River at Nashville.

* WHEN...Until late this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Water reaches the first grassy area of the
  riverfront landing, and the access point on the east side of the
  river near Nissan Stadium.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 11:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 30.4 feet and falling.
  - Forecast...The river will fall to 28.5 feet just after
    midnight tonight and is forecasted to stay below advisory
    level. It will then rise to 29.5 feet early tomorrow
    afternoon. It will fall to 27.6 feet early Monday afternoon.
    It will then rise to 28.5 feet early Tuesday morning. It will
    fall again and remain below flood stage.
  - Action stage is 30.0 feet.
  - Flood stage is 40.0 feet.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

LAT...LON 3613 8699 3625 8697 3624 8678 3631 8667
      3622 8658 3612 8677


$$

FB

Flood Advisory

Flood Advisory
National Weather Service Nashville TN
1217 PM CDT Sat Apr 5 2025

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Tennessee...

  Stones River Near Donelson affecting Davidson County.

For the Stones River...including Donelson...elevated river levels
are forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 630 AM CDT.

&&

TNC037-061130-
/O.CON.KOHX.FL.Y.0061.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/
/DONT1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.UU/
1217 PM CDT Sat Apr 5 2025

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Stones River near Donelson.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Portions of the Stones River Greenway
  between Percy Priest Dam and Lebanon Road are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 11:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 21.4 feet and
    remaining at this level.
  - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
  - Action stage is 20.0 feet.
  - Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

LAT...LON 3619 8667 3620 8662 3616 8660 3614 8667


$$

FB

Flood Watch

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Nashville TN
941 AM CDT Sat Apr 5 2025

.Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast across
portions of Middle Tennessee through Sunday morning, producing
locally heavy rainfall across already saturated soils. Several
inches of rain are possible, particularly across northwest Middle
Tennessee. Confidence in flooding and flash flooding has increased
in anticipation of these upcoming storms, and significant flooding
could occur in areas of heaviest rainfall activity. We will see
rises on area streams and rivers through the weekend.

TNZ005>011-023>031-056>060-062-093-060900-
/O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0004.000000T0000Z-250406T1200Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Wayne-
Including the cities of Columbia, La Vergne, Byrdstown, Erin,
Gordonsville, Centerville, Carthage, Lafayette, Dickson, Ashland
City, Hartsville, Gainesboro, McEwen, Clifton, South Carthage,
Nashville, Springfield, Franklin, Murfreesboro, Goodlettsville,
Smyrna, Hendersonville, Linden, Waynesboro, New Johnsonville,
Kingston Springs, Clarksville, Mount Juliet, Celina, Gallatin,
Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, Lebanon, Lobelville, Dover, Hohenwald,
and Brentwood
941 AM CDT Sat Apr 5 2025

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
  possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following
  counties, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston,
  Humphreys, Jackson, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Perry,
  Pickett, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale,
  Wayne, Williamson and Wilson.

* WHEN...Through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
  Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may
  become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding
  of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are
  running high and could flood with more heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - On top of already saturated ground, 2 to 6 inches is expected
    within the watch area with the highest amounts north of I-40
    and west of I-65. Due to this amount of rain, major life-
    threatening flooding is expected to start late this afternoon
    and continue through Sunday morning.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

$$

Mueller

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here