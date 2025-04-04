Franklin’s Boy Scout Troop 16 Celebrates Four New Eagle Scouts

Franklin’s Boy Scout Troop 16 was pleased to welcome four new Eagle Scouts on Sunday, March 23rd, 2025 as part of their 2024-25 Eagle Court of Honor. The ceremony was held at Epworth United Methodist Church on Arno Road in Franklin, which serves as their affiliated organization.

Since being founded in 1997, Troop 16 has had more than 80 Scouts earn the rank of Eagle Scout, Scouting’s highest honor. Nationally, about 4% of Scouts end up earning the rank. Recognized were Benji Barry, Zachary Greathouse, Garrett McNeill, and Peter Singletary. The four completed community service projects in the community as part of their Eagle Scout requirements that totaled more than 475 man-hours. In addition, Barry was presented four Eagle Scout palms, representing 20 merit badges past those needed for Eagle rank.

The Troop was honored to have all Scoutmasters in the Troop’s history attend the ceremony–Richard Cole, Carl Nelson, and Tyler Golden. The Troop was pleased to welcome State Senator Jack Johnson to the ceremony as well as representatives from US Senator Hagerty and Mayor Anderson’s office. Troop 16 is in the Natchez Trace District of the Middle TN Council of Scouting.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email