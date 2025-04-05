Photos:21st District Recovery Court Singer/Songwriter Event in Franklin

Donna Vissman
On Thursday evening, the 21st District Recovery Court (Recovery Court) hosted its 3rd annual singer-songwriter night, The Stories Behind the Songs, at the Franklin Theatre.

The previously announced lineup included Charles Kelley and Ernest, along with The Warren Brothers, but it was changed to songwriter Jessi Alexander and country artist Jelly Roll.

Throughout the evening, there were stories behind the songs as Jessi Alexander performed “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” a song written by Alexander, Luke Combs, and Johnathan Singleton. Alexander also performed “The Way I Talk” a Morgan Wallen’s debut single that appeared his album If I Know Me.

Jelly Roll performed “Need a Favor,” which topped the Billboard Mainstream Rock airplay and country airplay charts, and “Hard Fought Hallelujah.”

The Warren Brothers, who have amassed a long list of songwriting credits with artists, performed “That’s When,” a song on  Taylor Swift’s Fearless album written by the Warren Brothers along with Swift when she was 14.The duo also brought out the classic “Red Solo Cup”  a song recorded by Toby Keith.

All proceeds from the event go directly to support Recovery Court’s 22-year mission to end the cycle of addiction and crime in our community by providing accountability and compassion to non-violent offenders in the criminal justice system.

Those who would like to support Recovery Court but cannot attend the event may donate online at 21stdc.org.

 

