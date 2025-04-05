Photo of the Day: April 5, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Tennessee marked its annual Ag Day on the Hill celebration at the State Capitol in Nashville.

Gov. Bill Lee was joined by key industry leaders, lawmakers, agricultural students, and community supporters to highlight the strong collaboration among Tennessee’s agricultural community dedicated to the advancement of farming and forestry in the state.

“Agriculture and forestry are Tennessee’s number one industry, driving not only our economy but also our way of life,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Ag Day on the Hill gives us the opportunity to celebrate the incredible work being done by farmers, forest landowners, and all those who support our industry. It also underscores the importance of empowering our youth to continue this vital work in the future.”

State legislators, judicial members, and state executive leadership competed in a corn shelling contest. Today’s winners were the state executive leadership team of Gov. Bill Lee, Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, and Deputy Commissioner Andy Holt who earned a commemorative award and bragging rights. The Farm and Forest Families of Tennessee organization presented a $1,000 check in honor of the contest winners to the Shooting Hunger Backpack program.

Attendees enjoyed biscuits with pork, chicken, and steak prepared by Tennessee FFA and 4-H members. The Dairy Alliance provided milk from Middle Tennessee State University.

