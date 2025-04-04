Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Whiskey Warmer

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

2Family Fun Awaits at the 41st Annual Main Street Festival in Downtown Franklin

Main-Street-Festival
Photo from Heritage Foundation of Williamson County Facebook

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN’s 41st Annual Main Street Festival is a highly anticipated, annual tradition held in the historic downtown of Franklin, Tennessee. Read more

3Still G.I.N. Lounge by Dre and Snoop Dogg to Open in Nashville

Photo Credit: Raven B. Varona

You can’t take more than a few steps on Broadway without seeing a country celebrity bar from Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, and more. Read more

4Franklin Conducting Comprehensive Quality of Life Survey

The City of Franklin will be conducting a comprehensive quality of life survey. The survey will be available online for randomly selected residents at first, but eventually, all residents will be able to complete the survey by visiting www.franklintn.gov. Read more

5Franklin Police Adding Crime Stoppers Number To Patrol Vehicles

The Franklin Police Department is proud to announce a new initiative aimed at strengthening its partnership with the community in the fight against crime. Read more

