Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl Announces 2026 Dates

The Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl announced that the 2026 Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl will kick off on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. CT / 3 p.m. ET inside Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, broadcast nationally on ESPN. More Sports News

“We are thrilled to welcome college football fans to Music City for our 28th bowl game,” said Scott Ramsey, President and CEO of the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl. “The Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl showcases the best of sports—unforgettable moments, meaningful connections and the unmatched hospitality of Nashville. We look forward to the selection of this year’s teams and cannot wait to celebrate postseason college football.”

Liberty Mutual Insurance has returned for its second year as the title sponsor, having first sponsored the 2025 Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl, which generated more than $38.2 million in economic impact throughout Nashville and ranked third in bowl attendance outside the College Football Playoff. In last year’s never-before-seen team encounter, the University of Illinois Fighting Illini defeated the University of Tennessee Volunteers, 30-28.

“Liberty Mutual is excited to return as title sponsor for the 2026 Music City Bowl,” said Jenna Lebel, Liberty Mutual chief marketing officer, U.S. Retail Markets. “Last year’s game created lasting memories and meaningful connections with the fans and Nashville community. We’re proud to be part of this tradition and look forward to welcoming everyone back for the 2026 Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl.”

The bowl has become a holiday tourism staple for Music City and one of the highest-profile non-playoff bowl games, delivering nearly $450 million in total economic impact since its inception. Over 27 years, the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl has welcomed almost 1.5 million fans to Music City, driving tourist spend during what was historically the slowest time of the year in Nashville.

This is expected to be one of the last major football games played in the current Nissan Stadium, as Nashville’s new Nissan Stadium is projected to open next door in early 2027. Additional details, including participating teams and ticket information, will be released in the months ahead.

For more information on the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl and this year’s game, visit www.MusicCityBowl.com.