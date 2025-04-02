Franklin Conducting Comprehensive Quality of Life Survey

The City of Franklin will be conducting a comprehensive quality of life survey. The survey will be available online for randomly selected residents at first, but eventually, all residents will be able to complete the survey by visiting www.franklintn.gov.

“This is our fourth time to conduct this survey with our partner Polco. We are honored to have won several awards due to our high rating in community feedback compared to cities across the nation,” says Eric Stuckey, City Administrator. “This survey is instrumental in assisting Franklin staff and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen identify priorities for the community and improve the quality of life in Franklin.”

The National Community Survey™, from Polco, allows Franklin to compare results and benchmark residents’ opinions against other communities across the country. The survey will include questions about quality of life, important characteristics of community, services provided by Franklin and priorities for the future. The survey will be available online in English and Spanish.

Franklin has used the National Community Survey three times in the past – once in 2016, 2019, and in 2022. The results have been integrated into the community’s budgeting process and departments use citizen feedback from the survey to improve service delivery.

The results from these surveys were quite positive – the City received four Voice of the People awards from Polco (one in 2016 for Excellence in Education and Enrichment, two in 2019 for Excellence in Education and Enrichment and for Excellence in Community Engagement, and one in 2022 for Excellence in Economy).

“I encourage everyone living in Franklin to take the survey and help us chart our community’s future,” said Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore. “This process gives our residents a voice in shaping Franklin’s future. This is a great community, and the results will help to create a better Franklin.”

Residents with questions about the survey may contact the Franklin by phone at 615.550.8445, by email at michael.waltersyoung@ franklintn.gov or by visiting www.franklintn.gov/ citizensurvey

