Franklin Police Adding Crime Stoppers Number To Patrol Vehicles

The Franklin Police Department is proud to announce a new initiative aimed at strengthening its partnership with the community in the fight against crime.

All department patrol vehicles will soon display the phone number for Williamson County Crime Stoppers, providing residents an additional, easy-to-access way to report anonymous tips. The phone number, (615) 794-4000, will be located on the back of each vehicle, to the right of the license plate.

“This action is a small but significant step in making it easier for people to share information, knowing that their identity will remain confidential,” according to Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “We encourage anyone who has information related to criminal activity to use Crime Stoppers and help us continue to keep Franklin a safe place to live and work.”

The Franklin Police Department encourages all residents to take note of the Crime Stoppers hotline and to call in any information they have regarding ongoing criminal activity or unsolved cases. If the information provided to the organization leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email