Top Stories From October 7, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for October 7, 2024.

5Oh Baby Ultrasound + Boutique to Open in Franklin

photo by Steve Ludwig

This will be the second location; the first one opened in Murfreesboro earlier this year. Read more

4Animal Center Teams With Darrell Waltrip Subaru To Host Halloween Costume Party For Dogs

The month of October is known as “Pawctober” at Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) thanks to support from Darrell Waltrip Subaru, ASPCA and Friends of WCAC. Read more

3Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 7

Tennessee high school football continues with Week 7 games. Teams played on Thursday and Friday this week. Below we have the current scores. Read more

2New Nonstop Flight from Nashville to Dublin Launches in 2025

Aerial shot of Aer Lingus A320neo V1 (source: Aer Lingus)

Travelers eager for a direct gateway to Ireland can mark their calendars! Starting April 12, 2025, Aer Lingus will launch a new nonstop service from Nashville to Dublin. Read more

1TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Nashville

At the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk, and per a memorandum of understanding, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Davidson County. Read more

