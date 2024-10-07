Top Stories From October 7, 2024

Here are the top stories for October 7, 2024.
This will be the second location; the first one opened in Murfreesboro earlier this year. Read more
The month of October is known as “Pawctober” at Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) thanks to support from Darrell Waltrip Subaru, ASPCA and Friends of WCAC. Read more
Tennessee high school football continues with Week 7 games. Teams played on Thursday and Friday this week. Below we have the current scores. Read more
Travelers eager for a direct gateway to Ireland can mark their calendars! Starting April 12, 2025, Aer Lingus will launch a new nonstop service from Nashville to Dublin. Read more
At the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk, and per a memorandum of understanding, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Davidson County. Read more
