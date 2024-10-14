Photo of the Day: October 14, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: SusieCakes, the female-owned and operated homestyle bakery in Green Hills, is partnering with Susan G. Komen to sell lovely pink confections with proceeds benefiting the breast cancer organization all month long.

Whether you’re looking for a way to show your support for a loved one battling cancer or celebrating a chemo-free milestone – or maybe you’re just looking for a sweet treat following your annual screening, SusieCakes will be offering the following desserts at its Green Hills location (located at the exterior of the Green Hills Mall) from 10/1-10/31:

Komen Cake – $104

Komen Ribbon Cupcakes – $23.96 for a box of 4

Komen Cupcakes – $4.99 each

Komen Ribbon Flourless Cupcakes – $25.96 for a box of 4

