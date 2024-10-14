Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 23, 2024

See where houses and property sold from September 23-27, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$809,000
|Owl Creek Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 97
|1199 Boxthorn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$7,700,000
|Magnolia Vale Pb 69 Pg 13
|9639 Stanfield Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,400,000
|Tirey Margie Pb 57 Pg 36
|906 Evans St
|Franklin
|37064
|$310,000
|Chester Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 106
|7220 Birch Bark Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$885,000
|Burkitt Village Add Ph1 Pb 69 Pg 25
|925 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$689,000
|Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 61
|521 Dante Ranch Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,201,578
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7065 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$293,000
|Liberty Square Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 105
|148 Arsenal Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,142,500
|Chapelwood Pb 12 Pg 82
|108 Chapelwood Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$699,850
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2642 Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,481,176
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|148 Watertown Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,355,000
|7341 Southern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,050,000
|Cliffs @ Garrison Creek Pb 71 Pg 141
|6048 Stone Cliff Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$404,845
|1015 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,145,000
|Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112
|632 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$730,000
|Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25
|826 Willowsprings Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$498,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3005 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,193,895
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5510 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,400,000
|Teasley David George
|2783 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$523,000
|Givins Minnie Jane Pb 75 Pg 120
|7850 W Lick Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$540,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3544 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$973,000
|Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 103
|3037 Cheever St
|Franklin
|37064
|$420,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3479 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,750,612
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|415 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,884,220
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1025 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$855,000
|Summerlyn Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 128
|723 Eldon Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$920,000
|Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 104
|2105 Oakbranch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,849,750
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 137
|6804 Chatterton Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,160,000
|Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100
|7276 Orrinshire Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$480,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1642 Honeyman Pt
|Brentwood
|37027
|$785,000
|Bridgeton Park Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 75
|1275 Wheatley Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$983,170
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7201 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$834,768
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3318 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$675,000
|Mcdaniel Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$612,500
|Echelon Cottages
|2069 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,825,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11-d Pb 33 Pg 120
|2505 Shadow Cv
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,190,000
|2465 Tom Anderson Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Bethany Hills Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 44
|6042 Bethany Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$425,000
|Leverette Meadows Ph 2 Pb 51 Pg 63
|7303 Sheena Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,150,000
|Foxboro Est Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 8
|9227 Brushboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,231,120
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|240 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$891,872
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1289 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$976,425
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1278 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$485,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 138
|1710 O'brien Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$419,395
|1019 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$664,630
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|708 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$630,535
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3019 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$417,685
|909 Mountain View Pvt Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$847,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 9 Pb 56 Pg 118
|385 Irvine Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,750,000
|August Park Ph1b Pb 78 Pg 74
|1414 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$424,900
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85
|2696 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$635,205
|Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45
|313 Cotton Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,130,000
|Westhaven Sec 19 Pb 48 Pg 23
|1311 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$692,923
|Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132
|7244 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,150,000
|329 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,175,000
|Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 130
|5048 Maysbrook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$420,000
|Ashwicke Park Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 91
|2725 Jacob Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$415,000
|Park Place Pb 8 Pg 93 Block C007
|605 S Margin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Steeplechase Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45
|102 Steeplechase Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$400,750
|907 Mountain View Pvt Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$746,500
|Westhaven Section 15 Pb 48 Pg 120
|1001 Westhaven Blvd #200
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 12 Pb 19 Pg 33
|9261 Hunterboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$480,000
|Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 108
|1019 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$372,500
|Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C004
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #a-4
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,401,676
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1001 Pasadena Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$570,000
|Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42
|621 Weybridge Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,996,358
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1030 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,292,250
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1036 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,327,642
|Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57
|7024 Starnes Creek Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000
|2640 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$840,500
|Fieldstone Farms Sec T Pb 26 Pg 94
|207 Heathstone Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,010,068
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|249 Asterwood Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,250,910
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7508 Southwell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$401,765
|Mountain View
|1017 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$409,345
|Mountain View
|905 Mountain View Pvt Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$360,900
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 129
|1195 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,220,000
|Liberty Downs Pb 12 Pg 24
|1207 Navaho Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,175,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec8b Pb 66 Pg 150
|3670 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,250,000
|Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71
|930 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,085,000
|Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61
|5025 Donovan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$515,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 100 Block C002
|1512 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$640,000
|Burtonwood Add Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 59
|2004 Towhee Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,150,000
|Meadowlawn Pb 2 Pg 6
|305 Meadowlawn Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,800,000
|Foxland Hall Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 83
|601 Granny White Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$652,305
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3017 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$919,000
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|1066 Wynn Cir
|$817,375
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7230 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$830,000
|Shoopman Pb 47 Pg 53
|1765 Sugar Ridge Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,380,325
|Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32
|6062 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$865,000
|Nolenmeade Pb 64 Pg 83
|838 Nolenmeade Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$796,925
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|116 Cottonwood Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,648,455
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3361 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,750,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec4 Pb 61 Pg 9
|2440 Goose Creek By-pass
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000
|Wades Grove Sec15b Pb 66 Pg 110
|1019 Claymill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4708 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,673,000
|Northumberland Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 124
|9509 Midlothian Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,705,184
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|152 Watertown Dr
|$660,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 3 Pb 60 Pg 33
|601 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 19 Pb 35 Pg 62
|1005 Dunrobin Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$614,900
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c Pb 57 Pg 75
|1006 Rudder Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,375,000
|Woodway Pb 22 Pg 115
|5109 Heathrow Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,036,851
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|830 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,500,000
|6223 Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$138,594
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1301 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$860,000
|Polk Place Sec 5 Pb 21 Pg 106
|352 Julianna Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,009,900
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5455 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,250,000
|Rosemont Pb 34 Pg 152
|4205 Carrolton Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$395,000
|Mission Court Office Condo Pb 3255 Pg 1
|106 Mission Ct #204
|Franklin
|37067
