Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 23, 2024

See where houses and property sold from September 23-27, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $809,000 Owl Creek Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 97 1199 Boxthorn Dr Brentwood 37027 $7,700,000 Magnolia Vale Pb 69 Pg 13 9639 Stanfield Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,400,000 Tirey Margie Pb 57 Pg 36 906 Evans St Franklin 37064 $310,000 Chester Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 106 7220 Birch Bark Dr Fairview 37062 $885,000 Burkitt Village Add Ph1 Pb 69 Pg 25 925 Redstone Ln Nolensville 37135 $689,000 Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 61 521 Dante Ranch Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,201,578 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7065 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $293,000 Liberty Square Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 105 148 Arsenal Dr Franklin 37064 $1,142,500 Chapelwood Pb 12 Pg 82 108 Chapelwood Ln Franklin 37069 $699,850 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2642 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,481,176 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 148 Watertown Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,355,000 7341 Southern Rd Fairview 37062 $3,050,000 Cliffs @ Garrison Creek Pb 71 Pg 141 6048 Stone Cliff Ln Franklin 37064 $404,845 1015 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,145,000 Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112 632 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $730,000 Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25 826 Willowsprings Blvd Franklin 37064 $498,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3005 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,193,895 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5510 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $2,400,000 Teasley David George 2783 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $523,000 Givins Minnie Jane Pb 75 Pg 120 7850 W Lick Creek Rd Primm Springs 38476 $540,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3544 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $973,000 Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 103 3037 Cheever St Franklin 37064 $420,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3479 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,750,612 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 415 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,884,220 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1025 William St Franklin 37064 $855,000 Summerlyn Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 128 723 Eldon Ln Nolensville 37135 $920,000 Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 104 2105 Oakbranch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,849,750 Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 137 6804 Chatterton Dr College Grove 37046 $2,160,000 Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100 7276 Orrinshire Dr Fairview 37062 $480,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1642 Honeyman Pt Brentwood 37027 $785,000 Bridgeton Park Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 75 1275 Wheatley Forest Dr Brentwood 37027 $983,170 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7201 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $834,768 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3318 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $675,000 Mcdaniel Rd College Grove 37046 $612,500 Echelon Cottages 2069 Moultrie Cir Franklin 37064 $1,825,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 11-d Pb 33 Pg 120 2505 Shadow Cv Franklin 37069 $1,190,000 2465 Tom Anderson Rd Franklin 37064 $750,000 Bethany Hills Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 44 6042 Bethany Blvd Nashville 37221 $425,000 Leverette Meadows Ph 2 Pb 51 Pg 63 7303 Sheena Ln Fairview 37062 $1,150,000 Foxboro Est Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 8 9227 Brushboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,231,120 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 240 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $891,872 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1289 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $976,425 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1278 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $485,000 Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 138 1710 O'brien Ct Spring Hill 37174 $419,395 1019 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $664,630 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 708 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $630,535 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3019 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $417,685 909 Mountain View Pvt Ct Spring Hill 37174 $847,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 9 Pb 56 Pg 118 385 Irvine Ln Franklin 37064 $4,750,000 August Park Ph1b Pb 78 Pg 74 1414 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $424,900 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85 2696 New Port Royal Rd Thompson Station 37179 $635,205 Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45 313 Cotton Ln Franklin 37069 $1,130,000 Westhaven Sec 19 Pb 48 Pg 23 1311 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $692,923 Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132 7244 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $2,150,000 329 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,175,000 Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 130 5048 Maysbrook Ln Franklin 37064 $420,000 Ashwicke Park Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 91 2725 Jacob Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $415,000 Park Place Pb 8 Pg 93 Block C007 605 S Margin St Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Steeplechase Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45 102 Steeplechase Ln Nashville 37221 $400,750 907 Mountain View Pvt Ct Spring Hill 37174 $746,500 Westhaven Section 15 Pb 48 Pg 120 1001 Westhaven Blvd #200 Franklin 37064 $1,700,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 12 Pb 19 Pg 33 9261 Hunterboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $480,000 Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 108 1019 Lowrey Pl Spring Hill 37174 $372,500 Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C004 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #a-4 Franklin 37064 $1,401,676 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1001 Pasadena Dr Nolensville 37135 $570,000 Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42 621 Weybridge Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,996,358 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1030 William St Franklin 37064 $2,292,250 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1036 William St Franklin 37064 $1,327,642 Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57 7024 Starnes Creek Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,600,000 2640 Thompsons Sta Rd E Thompsons Station 37179 $840,500 Fieldstone Farms Sec T Pb 26 Pg 94 207 Heathstone Cir Franklin 37069 $1,010,068 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 249 Asterwood Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,250,910 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7508 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $401,765 Mountain View 1017 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $409,345 Mountain View 905 Mountain View Pvt Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $360,900 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 129 1195 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,220,000 Liberty Downs Pb 12 Pg 24 1207 Navaho Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,175,000 Bridgemore Village Sec8b Pb 66 Pg 150 3670 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,250,000 Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71 930 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $1,085,000 Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61 5025 Donovan St Franklin 37064 $515,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 100 Block C002 1512 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $640,000 Burtonwood Add Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 59 2004 Towhee Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,150,000 Meadowlawn Pb 2 Pg 6 305 Meadowlawn Dr Franklin 37064 $3,800,000 Foxland Hall Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 83 601 Granny White Pk Brentwood 37027 $652,305 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3017 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $919,000 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 1066 Wynn Cir $817,375 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7230 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $830,000 Shoopman Pb 47 Pg 53 1765 Sugar Ridge Rd Spring Hill 37174 $2,380,325 Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32 6062 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $865,000 Nolenmeade Pb 64 Pg 83 838 Nolenmeade Place Nolensville 37135 $796,925 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 116 Cottonwood Cir Franklin 37069 $1,648,455 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3361 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $3,750,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec4 Pb 61 Pg 9 2440 Goose Creek By-pass Franklin 37064 $525,000 Wades Grove Sec15b Pb 66 Pg 110 1019 Claymill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $950,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4708 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,673,000 Northumberland Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 124 9509 Midlothian Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,705,184 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 152 Watertown Dr $660,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 3 Pb 60 Pg 33 601 Cobert Ln Franklin 37064 $725,000 Mckays Mill Sec 19 Pb 35 Pg 62 1005 Dunrobin Dr Franklin 37067 $614,900 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c Pb 57 Pg 75 1006 Rudder Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,375,000 Woodway Pb 22 Pg 115 5109 Heathrow Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,036,851 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 830 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,500,000 6223 Ladd Rd Franklin 37067 $138,594 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1301 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $860,000 Polk Place Sec 5 Pb 21 Pg 106 352 Julianna Cir Franklin 37064 $1,009,900 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5455 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $2,250,000 Rosemont Pb 34 Pg 152 4205 Carrolton Dr Franklin 37064 $395,000 Mission Court Office Condo Pb 3255 Pg 1 106 Mission Ct #204 Franklin 37067

