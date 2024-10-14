Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 23, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from September 23-27, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$809,000Owl Creek Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 971199 Boxthorn DrBrentwood37027
$7,700,000Magnolia Vale Pb 69 Pg 139639 Stanfield RdBrentwood37027
$1,400,000Tirey Margie Pb 57 Pg 36906 Evans StFranklin37064
$310,000Chester Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 1067220 Birch Bark DrFairview37062
$885,000Burkitt Village Add Ph1 Pb 69 Pg 25925 Redstone LnNolensville37135
$689,000Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 61521 Dante Ranch LnNolensville37135
$1,201,578Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247065 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$293,000Liberty Square Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 105148 Arsenal DrFranklin37064
$1,142,500Chapelwood Pb 12 Pg 82108 Chapelwood LnFranklin37069
$699,850June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132642 Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$1,481,176Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89148 Watertown DrNolensville37135
$1,355,0007341 Southern RdFairview37062
$3,050,000Cliffs @ Garrison Creek Pb 71 Pg 1416048 Stone Cliff LnFranklin37064
$404,8451015 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$1,145,000Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112632 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$730,000Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25826 Willowsprings BlvdFranklin37064
$498,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503005 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$1,193,895High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525510 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$2,400,000Teasley David George2783 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$523,000Givins Minnie Jane Pb 75 Pg 1207850 W Lick Creek RdPrimm Springs38476
$540,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513544 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$973,000Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 1033037 Cheever StFranklin37064
$420,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223479 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$1,750,612Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35415 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,884,220Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921025 William StFranklin37064
$855,000Summerlyn Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 128723 Eldon LnNolensville37135
$920,000Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 1042105 Oakbranch CirFranklin37064
$1,849,750Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 1376804 Chatterton DrCollege Grove37046
$2,160,000Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 1007276 Orrinshire DrFairview37062
$480,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121642 Honeyman PtBrentwood37027
$785,000Bridgeton Park Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 751275 Wheatley Forest DrBrentwood37027
$983,170Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827201 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$834,768Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503318 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$675,000Mcdaniel RdCollege Grove37046
$612,500Echelon Cottages2069 Moultrie CirFranklin37064
$1,825,000Laurelbrooke Sec 11-d Pb 33 Pg 1202505 Shadow CvFranklin37069
$1,190,0002465 Tom Anderson RdFranklin37064
$750,000Bethany Hills Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 446042 Bethany BlvdNashville37221
$425,000Leverette Meadows Ph 2 Pb 51 Pg 637303 Sheena LnFairview37062
$1,150,000Foxboro Est Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 89227 Brushboro DrBrentwood37027
$1,231,120Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143240 Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$891,872Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481289 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$976,425Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481278 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$485,000Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 1381710 O'brien CtSpring Hill37174
$419,3951019 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$664,630Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47708 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$630,535Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143019 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$417,685909 Mountain View Pvt CtSpring Hill37174
$847,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 9 Pb 56 Pg 118385 Irvine LnFranklin37064
$4,750,000August Park Ph1b Pb 78 Pg 741414 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$424,900Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 852696 New Port Royal RdThompson Station37179
$635,205Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45313 Cotton LnFranklin37069
$1,130,000Westhaven Sec 19 Pb 48 Pg 231311 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$692,923Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 1327244 Richvale DrFairview37062
$2,150,000329 S Royal Oaks BlvdFranklin37064
$1,175,000Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 1305048 Maysbrook LnFranklin37064
$420,000Ashwicke Park Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 912725 Jacob DrThompsons Station37179
$415,000Park Place Pb 8 Pg 93 Block C007605 S Margin StFranklin37064
$1,100,000Steeplechase Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45102 Steeplechase LnNashville37221
$400,750907 Mountain View Pvt CtSpring Hill37174
$746,500Westhaven Section 15 Pb 48 Pg 1201001 Westhaven Blvd #200Franklin37064
$1,700,000Brentmeade Est Sec 12 Pb 19 Pg 339261 Hunterboro DrBrentwood37027
$480,000Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 1081019 Lowrey PlSpring Hill37174
$372,500Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C0041011 Murfreesboro Rd #a-4Franklin37064
$1,401,676Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731001 Pasadena DrNolensville37135
$570,000Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42621 Weybridge DrNolensville37135
$1,996,358Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921030 William StFranklin37064
$2,292,250Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921036 William StFranklin37064
$1,327,642Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 577024 Starnes Creek BlvdFranklin37064
$1,600,0002640 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons Station37179
$840,500Fieldstone Farms Sec T Pb 26 Pg 94207 Heathstone CirFranklin37069
$1,010,068June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113249 Asterwood CirThompsons Station37179
$1,250,910Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247508 Southwell DrCollege Grove37046
$401,765Mountain View1017 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$409,345Mountain View905 Mountain View Pvt CtThompsons Station37179
$360,900Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 1291195 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,220,000Liberty Downs Pb 12 Pg 241207 Navaho DrBrentwood37027
$1,175,000Bridgemore Village Sec8b Pb 66 Pg 1503670 Martins Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$1,250,000Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71930 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$1,085,000Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 615025 Donovan StFranklin37064
$515,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 100 Block C0021512 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$640,000Burtonwood Add Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 592004 Towhee CtSpring Hill37174
$1,150,000Meadowlawn Pb 2 Pg 6305 Meadowlawn DrFranklin37064
$3,800,000Foxland Hall Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 83601 Granny White PkBrentwood37027
$652,305Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143017 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$919,000Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1171066 Wynn Cir
$817,375Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827230 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$830,000Shoopman Pb 47 Pg 531765 Sugar Ridge RdSpring Hill37174
$2,380,325Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 326062 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$865,000Nolenmeade Pb 64 Pg 83838 Nolenmeade PlaceNolensville37135
$796,925Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68116 Cottonwood CirFranklin37069
$1,648,455Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973361 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$3,750,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec4 Pb 61 Pg 92440 Goose Creek By-passFranklin37064
$525,000Wades Grove Sec15b Pb 66 Pg 1101019 Claymill DrSpring Hill37174
$950,000Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374708 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,673,000Northumberland Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 1249509 Midlothian DrBrentwood37027
$1,705,184Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89152 Watertown Dr
$660,000Lockwood Glen Sec 3 Pb 60 Pg 33601 Cobert LnFranklin37064
$725,000Mckays Mill Sec 19 Pb 35 Pg 621005 Dunrobin DrFranklin37067
$614,900Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c Pb 57 Pg 751006 Rudder DrSpring Hill37174
$2,375,000Woodway Pb 22 Pg 1155109 Heathrow BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,036,851Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31830 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$1,500,0006223 Ladd RdFranklin37067
$138,594Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481301 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$860,000Polk Place Sec 5 Pb 21 Pg 106352 Julianna CirFranklin37064
$1,009,900High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975455 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$2,250,000Rosemont Pb 34 Pg 1524205 Carrolton DrFranklin37064
$395,000Mission Court Office Condo Pb 3255 Pg 1106 Mission Ct #204Franklin37067

