OBITUARY: Arthur ‘Art’ Daniel Watson

Arthur “Art” Daniel Watson, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2024, at the age of 88.

Born on September 15, 1936, Art lived a life full of love, dedication, and unwavering kindness.

Art married the love of his life, Phyllis Jo Ann Moore Watson, on February 15, 1958. Together, they shared 66 wonderful years of marriage and raised four cherished children: Dan, Julie, Jodi, and Gabe. His family was his pride and joy, and he devoted his life to ensuring their happiness and well-being.

Art’s life was marked by his faith, integrity, work ethic, and deep commitment to his loved ones. His greatest life’s work was pouring into the Lord’s church. During their time in Cincinnati, they were active members of the Central Church of Christ before starting the Summit Church of Christ in Cold Spring, Kentucky. In 2001 Art and Jo moved to Brentwood, TN, where they began their work at Crieve Hall Church of Christ, and Art served as an elder. He spent over two decades in eldership roles at these churches.

Art also served as president of the board for Mid-Western Children’s Home, and he and Jo fostered nearly 30 children, adopting two of them, Jodi and Gabe.

Professionally, Art spent much of his career in garage door manufacturing with Clopay and Taylor Door Company.

Those who knew Art would say he had a great sense of humor and loved making people laugh. Some of his stories included times on mission trips with church where he would attempt to speak Spanish without much success. “El checko” would be his way to ask for the bill. He enjoyed a good meal, and there wasn’t a food group he didn’t appreciate! He will be deeply missed by his wife Jo Ann, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends.

Art is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Watson; his daughters, Julie Gordon and Jodi (Scott) Plucker; his sons, Dan Watson and Gabe (Katie) Watson; his grandchildren, Keylee (Tyler) Hyten, Katie (Cody) Putnam, Nadia Graham, Ellie (Colton) Elrod, Ford, Brady, and Emma Watson; and his great-grandchildren, Noah Hyten, Peyton and Landen Putnam, and Eloise Graham. He is also survived by his sisters, Carol Darrah, Kay Wheeler, Ruth Breland, and Patsy Watson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Letha Watson, and his brothers, Quinton and Ralph Watson.

A visitation will be held for the family on October 15, 2024 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM, followed by a brief service at 5:00 PM at Crieve Hall Church of Christ, 4806 Trousdale Drive, Nashville, TN 37220. Please join us in celebrating Art’s life and the lasting legacy he leaves behind. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crieve Hall Church of Christ Mission Program or Mid-Western Children’s Home Drive, Nashville, TN 37220. Please join us in celebrating Art’s life and the lasting legacy he leaves behind.

