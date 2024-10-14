New Music this Week- October 14, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Rebecca Correia- Shy Carter
Rebecca Correia is excited to announce the release of her new single, “Speak to a Girl,” featuring renowned songwriter and performer Shy Carter. This heartfelt track, produced by Casey Wasner and originally penned by Carter, Dave Gibson, and Joe Spargur, delivers a powerful message about respect and communication in relationships.
Take a listen here.
2Jordan Moore
Nashville-based country singer/songwriter Jordan Moore returns with his signature magnetism in his latest single, “What Dreams Are Made Of” via The Label Group / Virgin Music. This soulful country ballad reflects on the meaning of happiness, celebrating life’s simple pleasures like love, home, and nature.
Take a listen here.
3The Imaginaries
Critically acclaimed husband-and-wife duo The Imaginaries unleash their newest single, “Crossroads,” which features No. 1 Billboard charting blues rock guitarist, Joe Bonamassa.
Take a listen here.
4Lanie Gardner
LANIE GARDNER, announces her highly anticipated debut album A Songwriter’s Diary, out October 25 via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. This 10-track collection, penned entirely by Gardner, offers a deeply personal glimpse into her journey as an artist — serving as both a reflective journal and an introduction to her musical identity.
In celebration of the album’s upcoming release, Gardner unveils her new song, “Somewhere, Nowhere in Carolina.”
Take a listen here.
5Lily Winwood
Lilly Winwood released her first single in two years, “What’ve We Got To Lose,” dropped on October 1. This vibrant new track, produced by Dan Knobler and co-written with Aaron Wagner, marks a bold evolution in Winwood’s artistic journey.
“I’m very excited to release my first single in two years,” said Winwood. “I hope this song can be experienced as a testament to blind faith and a celebration of bottomless potential.”
Take a listen here.
6Conner Smith
Conner Smith turns the creative page on THE STORYTELLER. A five song contemplation on questions of ultimate substance, the reflective roots standout was conceived in flash – four tracks co-written in sequence, plus a solo-penned revelation – casting everyday life as a breathing work of art.
Take a listen here.
7Benjamin Tod
With a wild imagination and a penchant for writing his own version of history, Tod took one of the characters from Jack Black’s influential memoir and cleverly expanded on her story with his new single, “Mary Could You.”
Take a listen here.
8Flat River Band
Flat River Band releases their down-home anthem, “Load The Wagon,” available everywhere today. Through lyrics like “Change your attitude / Get rid of those blues / Make lemonade / With problems that you’re havin’ / And load the wagon,” the trio delivers a powerful message of resilience, urging listeners to push through challenges with determination and a positive mindset.
Take a listen here.
