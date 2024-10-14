New Music this Week- October 14, 2024

4 Lanie Gardner

LANIE GARDNER, announces her highly anticipated debut album A Songwriter’s Diary, out October 25 via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. This 10-track collection, penned entirely by Gardner, offers a deeply personal glimpse into her journey as an artist — serving as both a reflective journal and an introduction to her musical identity.

In celebration of the album’s upcoming release, Gardner unveils her new song, “Somewhere, Nowhere in Carolina.”

