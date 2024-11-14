Photo of the Day: November 14, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Father Ryan High School welcomed more than 60 United States military veterans from its alumni community back to campus for the 19th annual Veteran’s Day Breakfast on Friday, November 8.

Randall Lancaster ’83, the Father Ryan English Department Chair, was the featured speaker for the event. One of Father Ryan’s many recognized faculty members, Lancaster earned the 1999 Frist Teacher Award to conduct independent research on the World Wars in England, was recognized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) as the High School Teacher of the Year in Tennessee in 2010, and was the recipient of the Bishop Alphonse Smith Outstanding Teacher Award in 2015.

Father Ryan senior Finn Saivar ’25, one of Father Ryan’s five finalists in the VFW Voice of Democracy 2024-25 essay contest, also addressed the veteran community, focusing on the subject of the year-long essay contest: “Is America Today Our Forefathers’ Vision?” The event closed with a performance of “Taps” by eight Father Ryan students: Colleen Alvis ’25, Andrew Blankenship ’25, Evan Gorsline ’25, Iris Ragsdale ’25, Becca Mimms ’26, Nate Watson ’26, Jade Tran ’27, and Jaci Lukban ’28.

Since 2000, 37 Father Ryan alumni have attended one of the military academies in the United States, most recently Henry Braeuner ’24 and JoJo Crump ’24.

