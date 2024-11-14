5 WCS Theater Productions Open This Week

The opportunities are endless for theater fans in Williamson County.

Heritage Middle

Heritage Middle’s Noses Off: A Murder Mystery Comedy opens November 14.

An amateur theater company’s whodunit is quickly approaching opening night, but the real mystery is whether the cast and crew can get this disaster to curtain call.

Tickets are available online for $10 per adult ticket and $8 per student ticket. The dates and times of the performance are listed below. Heritage Middle is located at 4803 Columbia Pike in Thompson’s Station.

Thursday, November 14 at 6 p.m.

Friday, November 15 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 at 6 p.m.

Legacy Middle

Get a different perspective of the classic tale of Peter Pan at Legacy Middle’s fall show.

In Tinker Bell, audiences will discover how Tinker Bell met Peter; learn how the Lost Boys and the Pirates came to Neverland; and help Tinker Bell learn the true meaning of friendship.

Tickets are available online for $10 each. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Legacy Middle is located at 2830 Henpeck Lane in Franklin.

Thursday, November 14 at 6 p.m.

Friday, November 15 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 at 6 p.m.

Nolensville High

Macbeth hits the stage at Nolensville High November 14.

This age-old story follows a man’s rise to power through the ill-gotten gain of his position and shows what happens when greed is overwhelming.

Tickets are available online and cost $10 for general admission and $15 for reserved seating. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Nolensville High is located at 1600 Summerlyn Drive in Nolensville.

Thursday, November 14 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 at 7 p.m.

Page High

Page High’s You Can’t Take It With You runs November 14-16.

When Alice Vanderhof falls for her boss, Tony, she fears that their two families, so unlike in manner, politics and finance, will never come together. But why be obsessed with money? After all, you can’t take it with you.

Tickets are available online and cost $12 for adults and $10 for students. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Page High is located at 6281 Arno Road in Franklin.

Thursday, November 14 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 at 7 p.m.

Ravenwood High

Don’t miss Ravenwood High’s fall show, Eurydice.

The show follows the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice from her point of view as she navigates the Underworld and relearns the art of remembering.

Tickets are available online and cost $10 each. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.

Thursday, November 14 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 17 at 2 p.m.

Source: WCS InFocus

