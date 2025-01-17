Photo of the Day: January 17, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: North Italia Franklin is launching limited-time pizza offerings for NFL playoff season and special menu items to celebrate Valentine’s Day! The game day pizzas will also be available during National Pizza Day on February 9th.

Starting 1/15 until Super Bowl Sunday (2/9), North Italia is bringing back their Calabrian Buffalo Chicken Pizza and Spinach, Kale and Artichoke Pizza, perfect for celebrating your favorite team-s (or for National Pizza Day on 2/9)! The Calabrian Buffalo Chicken Pizza features fresh ingredients such as house giardiniera, gorgonzola, fontina , and smoked mozzarella while the Spinach, Kale and Artichoke Pizzais handmade with fried shallots, smoked mozzarella , and zesty lemon which brings a lighter, vegetarian option to the game.

Inspired by the popular game day flavors and dips, these pizzas pair perfectly with shareable appetizers like the Zucca Chips, Italian Meatballs and the Caccio E Pepe Arancini. Guests can enjoy each pizza in-restaurant or at home through DoorDash (with 20% off when one of the pizzas is added to a delivery order of $40+ or more).

