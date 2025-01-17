OBITUARY: Daniel ‘Dan’ James Rodgers Toulon

Daniel “Dan” James Rodgers Toulon took his last breath on January 11, 2025 surrounded by his beloved wife and daughters.

He was born in Inglewood, California on September 20th, 1950 to proud parents, Ygnacio Tudor Toulon III and Laura Rodgers Toulon.

He lived numerous places courtesy of the US Navy where his father served for many years. His parents settled from their last assignment in New Iberia, Louisiana to Sewanee, Tennessee, where Dan attended Sewanee Military Academy for high school.

Prior to college, he worked in the coal mines so that he could pay for school. He pursued his college degree in physical education and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 1978. While at MTSU, he met the love of his life, Janice Bates. After starting life together in middle Tennessee, they took on the adventure of opening Capital Rubber & Industrial Supply in Tallahassee, Florida where they lived for 18 years. They raised two daughters, whom Dan was very proud of. He enjoyed coaching the girls’ childhood sports and watching them grow into wonderful women.

The family business era closed in 2004, when Dan and Janice moved back to middle Tennessee. They celebrated 45 loving years together in June of 2024. He was blessed to walk both of his daughters down the aisle, welcoming two sons-in-law to the family. While Dan taught his sons-in-law the trades of farm life, the return of grilling and pizza making kept him eager for the next family meal. Dan also became known as “Papa” and his four grandchildren brought him so much joy and happiness. He was their best cheerleader, always eager to brag about them to those he met.

Throughout his many years of health struggles, Dan kept everyone laughing with his jokes and stories and was an inspiration of positivity through adversity.

We want to thank all of those who took such great care of him for many years: Primary Care Clinic (Dr. Jean Tan), Tennessee Oncology, Heritage Medical, Dr. Poole Foot and Ankle, and the wonderful ladies at Williamson Medical’s wound care clinic.

His smile and hugs will be greatly missed. While our hearts are heavy, our faith sustains us on this journey in hopes of reuniting with him again. All the love, prayers and support have been true gifts during this challenging time.

Dan is survived by his wife, Janice, daughters Jennifer (Dustin) Ragusa and Paige (Tim) Knecht, granddaughters Liana Ragusa, Mary Margaret Knecht and grandson, Daniel Ragusa (namesake). Dan was preceded in death by his father and mother, older brother, Ygnacio “Nat” Tudor Toulon IV (1946-2023), nephew Quinn Toulon (1972-2023) and granddaughter, Caeli Ragusa (2024).

Please join us on Friday, January 24, 2025 at St. Philip Catholic Church in Franklin, Tennessee. Visitation starts at 10 am, with the rosary at 11 am followed by a funeral mass at 11:30 am. A reception at the church will immediately follow mass. Burial will be at 2 pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Pallbearers will be Travis Bates, Tim Knecht, Lenny Masick, James “Skeeter” McKee, Dustin Ragusa, and Michael Welch.

Flowers can be sent to Williamson Memorial Funeral Home or St. Philip Catholic Church. Donations can also be made to the St. John Institute: https://www.saintjohninstitute.org/donate/.

For those who cannot be with us in person, the funeral mass will be live streamed. The live stream will begin 10 minutes prior to mass. https://stphilipfranklin.com/live-stream/

