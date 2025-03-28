Franklin Pride Brings a Night of Icons to Franklin Theatre

Franklin Pride, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating, informing, and fostering community that brings together LGBTQIA+ people and their allies in a social, non-threatening and empowering setting, is thrilled to host “A Night of Icons” at The Franklin Theatre on Saturday, March 29.

The show will act as a fundraiser for the organization, to help ensure the annual Pride festival can continue. With hopes of being an immersive evening of fun, joy, and some great music, the concert will feature performers who identify as members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Hosted by Braunwyn Spinner (Real Housewives of Orange County) and Patrick Custer (GLAAD Media Award Nominated host of Rooted Recovery), performers include multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated, groundbreaking LGBTQ country artist Ty Herndon, Gwen Levey and the Breakdown, and DJ Amy Darling.

“Franklin is a city filled with diversity and this event is a time and space to highlight one of the communities that makes this place feel so much like home,” said Franklin Pride Board Member, Jennifer Spinner.

Franklin Pride seeks to foster an environment where all citizens in Middle Tennessee feel safe to live openly. They encourage fellowship and support among participating businesses, professionals, individuals and charitable pursuits in the LGBTQIA+ and allied communities. Franklin Pride exists to oppose prejudice in society at large.

Tickets for “A Night of Icons” can be purchased via this link on The Franklin Theatre’s website or in-person at the box office. Prices range from $40-$75. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Jennifer Spinner at [email protected].

