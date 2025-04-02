Coming to Prime Video April 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Full list of what’s new on Prime Video for April 2025.

Full List of What’s New

April 1

  • 1984
  • 2 Guns
  • 12 Strong
  • 48 Hours (Seasons 1–5)
  • A Fistful of Dollars
  • A Guy Thing
  • Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Seasons 1–2)
  • All Dogs Go to Heaven
  • Annie Hall
  • Baby Boy
  • Basic Instinct 2
  • Battleship
  • Be Cool
  • Beauty Shop
  • Bones and All
  • Bull Durham
  • Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room
  • Dazed and Confused
  • Death at a Funeral
  • Death Warrant
  • Death Wish 3
  • Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
  • Death Wish II
  • Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
  • Dog
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
  • Dunkirk
  • Fargo
  • Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
  • Fighting With My Family
  • For a Few Dollars More
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Forrest Gump
  • Four Weddings and a Funeral
  • Freaks and Geeks (Season 1)
  • Get Shorty
  • Green Zone
  • Hackers
  • Hair
  • Hang ‘Em High
  • Hannah and Her Sisters
  • Hannibal
  • Harvey
  • Hoosiers
  • Hot Pursuit
  • Hot Tub Time Machine
  • Hotel Rwanda
  • Igor
  • Jeepers Creepers
  • Jerry Maguire
  • Jesus Christ Superstar
  • Joe Dirt
  • King Solomon’s Mines
  • Kung Fu Panda 3
  • Lady Chatterley’s Lover
  • Lars and the Real Girl
  • Last Tango in Paris
  • Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
  • Legion
  • Lifeforce
  • Lions for Lambs
  • Lost in Translation
  • Max
  • Max 2: White House Hero
  • Meet Joe Black
  • Mermaids
  • Mind the Game (Season 2)
  • Missing in Action
  • Mission: Impossible
  • Mission: Impossible II
  • Mission: Impossible III
  • Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol
  • Moonstruck
  • Mr. Mom
  • Navy Seals
  • Original Sin
  • Out of Sight
  • Out of Time
  • Over the Top
  • Overboard
  • Passengers
  • Pineapple Express
  • Quigley Down Under
  • Rain Man
  • Red Dawn
  • Return to Me
  • Rob Roy
  • Robin Hood
  • Safe House
  • Sense and Sensibility
  • Sleepover
  • Soul Plane
  • Spaceballs
  • Speak No Evil
  • Species
  • Species II
  • Species III
  • Stigmata
  • Street Fighter
  • The Amityville Horror
  • The Aviator
  • The Benchwarmers
  • The Big Country
  • The Big Lebowski
  • The Boy Next Door
  • The Chosen (Seasons 1–4)
  • The Cutting Edge
  • The Deer Hunter
  • The Delta Force
  • The Eiger Sanction
  • The Game
  • The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
  • The Great Escape
  • The Greatest Story Ever Told
  • The Last Temptation of Christ
  • The Man in the Iron Mask
  • The Menu
  • The Nanny (Seasons 1–6)
  • The Poughkeepsie Tapes
  • The Prodigy
  • The Serpent and the Rainbow
  • The Unforgiven
  • The Visit
  • The Way West
  • The Young Messiah
  • Thelma & Louise
  • Three Thousand Years of Longing
  • Till
  • Timeless (Seasons 1–2)
  • Titanic
  • Top Gun
  • Uptown Girls
  • Wargames
  • West Side Story
  • What’s the Worst That Could Happen?
  • Women Talking
  • Yours, Mine & Ours

April 13

  • Conclave

April 14

  • Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

April 22

  • Gladiator II
  • Teenage Kraken

April 24

  • American Horror Story (Season 12)

April 29

  • Nickel Boys

