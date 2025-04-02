Coming to Prime Video April 2025

Full list of what’s new on Prime Video for April 2025.
Full List of What’s New
April 1
- 1984
- 2 Guns
- 12 Strong
- 48 Hours (Seasons 1–5)
- A Fistful of Dollars
- A Guy Thing
- Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Seasons 1–2)
- All Dogs Go to Heaven
- Annie Hall
- Baby Boy
- Basic Instinct 2
- Battleship
- Be Cool
- Beauty Shop
- Bones and All
- Bull Durham
- Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room
- Dazed and Confused
- Death at a Funeral
- Death Warrant
- Death Wish 3
- Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
- Death Wish II
- Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
- Dog
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- Dunkirk
- Fargo
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Fighting With My Family
- For a Few Dollars More
- Ford v Ferrari
- Forrest Gump
- Four Weddings and a Funeral
- Freaks and Geeks (Season 1)
- Get Shorty
- Green Zone
- Hackers
- Hair
- Hang ‘Em High
- Hannah and Her Sisters
- Hannibal
- Harvey
- Hoosiers
- Hot Pursuit
- Hot Tub Time Machine
- Hotel Rwanda
- Igor
- Jeepers Creepers
- Jerry Maguire
- Jesus Christ Superstar
- Joe Dirt
- King Solomon’s Mines
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover
- Lars and the Real Girl
- Last Tango in Paris
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
- Legion
- Lifeforce
- Lions for Lambs
- Lost in Translation
- Max
- Max 2: White House Hero
- Meet Joe Black
- Mermaids
- Mind the Game (Season 2)
- Missing in Action
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol
- Moonstruck
- Mr. Mom
- Navy Seals
- Original Sin
- Out of Sight
- Out of Time
- Over the Top
- Overboard
- Passengers
- Pineapple Express
- Quigley Down Under
- Rain Man
- Red Dawn
- Return to Me
- Rob Roy
- Robin Hood
- Safe House
- Sense and Sensibility
- Sleepover
- Soul Plane
- Spaceballs
- Speak No Evil
- Species
- Species II
- Species III
- Stigmata
- Street Fighter
- The Amityville Horror
- The Aviator
- The Benchwarmers
- The Big Country
- The Big Lebowski
- The Boy Next Door
- The Chosen (Seasons 1–4)
- The Cutting Edge
- The Deer Hunter
- The Delta Force
- The Eiger Sanction
- The Game
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- The Great Escape
- The Greatest Story Ever Told
- The Last Temptation of Christ
- The Man in the Iron Mask
- The Menu
- The Nanny (Seasons 1–6)
- The Poughkeepsie Tapes
- The Prodigy
- The Serpent and the Rainbow
- The Unforgiven
- The Visit
- The Way West
- The Young Messiah
- Thelma & Louise
- Three Thousand Years of Longing
- Till
- Timeless (Seasons 1–2)
- Titanic
- Top Gun
- Uptown Girls
- Wargames
- West Side Story
- What’s the Worst That Could Happen?
- Women Talking
- Yours, Mine & Ours
April 13
- Conclave
April 14
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
April 22
- Gladiator II
- Teenage Kraken
April 24
- American Horror Story (Season 12)
April 29
- Nickel Boys
