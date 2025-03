Nashville Comedy Festival to Feature Jay Leno, Nikki Glaser, Wanda Sykes & More

Ryman Auditorium

GET TICKETS

Tuesday, April 8, 8:15 PM

The Depraved

Hosted by Luis J Gomez with Big Jay Oakerson, Robert Kelly & Zac Amico

Zanies Comedy Club

GET TICKETS

Tuesday, April 8, 9:15 PM

Story Warz

w/ Big Jay Oakerson & Luis J. Gomez

The Lab at Zanies

GET TICKETS

Wednesday, April 9, 7:00 PM

Nikki Glaser

Ryman Auditorium

GET TICKETS

Wednesday, April 9, 7:00 PM

Jared Freid

“Talk to Them” Jared Freid’s NEW HOUR

The Lab at Zanies

GET TICKETS

Wednesday, April 9, 7:00 PM

Robert Kelly

Zanies Comedy Club

GET TICKETS

Wednesday, April 9, 9:15 PM

Story Warz

w/ Big Jay Oakerson & Luis J. Gomez

The Lab at Zanies

GET TICKETS

Thursday, April 10, 7:00 PM

Nikki Glaser

Ryman Auditorium

GET TICKETS

Thursday, April 10, 7:00 PM

Jared Freid

“Talk to Them” Jared Freid’s NEW HOUR

The Lab at Zanies

GET TICKETS

Thursday, April 10, 7:00 PM

RIGHT NOW with John Goblikon

Zanies Comedy Club

GET TICKETS

Thursday, April 10, 9:15 PM

Jared Freid

“Talk to Them” Jared Freid’s NEW HOUR

The Lab at Zanies

GET TICKETS

Friday, April 11, 7:00 PM

Jim Jefferies

Ryman Auditorium

GET TICKETS

Friday, April 11, 7:00 PM

Dan Cummins

Zanies Comedy Club

GET TICKETS

Friday, April 11, 7:00 PM

Jared Freid

“Talk to Them” Jared Freid’s NEW HOUR

The Lab at Zanies

GET TICKETS

Friday, April 11, 9:15 PM

Pete Lee

Zanies Comedy Club< GET TICKETS

Friday, April 11, 9:15 PM

Caroline Baniewicz

Homeschooled Freak

The Lab at Zanies

GET TICKETS

Friday, April 11, 11:00 PM

Connor Larsen’s Big Fun Riff Show

The Lab at Zanies

GET TICKETS

Saturday, April 12, 5:00 PM

Dan Cummins

Zanies Comedy Club

GET TICKETS

Saturday, April 12, 6:30 PM

Zanies Showcase for The Tonight Show

The Lab at Zanies

GET TICKETS

Saturday, April 12, 7:30 PM

Dan Cummins

Zanies Comedy Club

GET TICKETS

Saturday, April 12, 7:30 PM

Jay Leno

with very special guest Arsenio Hall

Ryman Auditorium

GET TICKETS

Saturday, April 12, 8:45 PM

Zanies Showcase for The Tonight Show

The Lab at Zanies

GET TICKETS

Saturday, April 12, 9:45 PM

Pete Lee

Zanies Comedy Club

GET TICKETS

Saturday, April 12, 10:45 PM

Dark and Dirty Showcase

The Lab at Zanies

GET TICKETS

Saturday, April 12, 4:00 PM

Yakov Smirnoff

The Lab at Zanies

GET TICKETS

Sunday, April 13, 5:00 PM

The Consequence Improv

The Lab at Zanies

GET TICKETS

Sunday, April 13, 6:00 PM

Brad Paisley Presents: Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without

Zanies Comedy Club

GET TICKETS

Sunday, April 13, 7:00 PM

Wanda Sykes

Ryman Auditorium

GET TICKETS

Sunday, April 13, 8:30 PM

Amber Autry

Amber Autry’s Stand-Up Get Down

The Lab at Zanies

See the full comedy fest lineup at nashvillecomedyfestival.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email