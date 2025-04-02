OBITUARY: Suzanne “Sue” McClelland

Suzanne “Sue” McClelland, age 82, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2025. She is survived by her loving daughters, Rachel and Sara; her sons-in-law, Barry Campbell and Aaron Largent; her grandchildren, Jackson and Lyla; her brother and sister-in-law, James and Sheila Brackett.

Sue had a remarkable career as an accountant for over 40 years, working in both Virginia and Tennessee. She was deeply committed to community service, notably with Habitat for Humanity, where she provided financial counseling to individuals receiving housing assistance. After the loss of her beloved husband, Robert “Bob” McClelland, in 1983, Sue recognized the need for support among younger widows and widowers. This led her to establish a group in Virginia for younger people who had experienced the loss of a spouse.

As a military child, Sue grew up around the world, but she chose to settle in Falls Church, VA, with Bob to provide stability for their daughters. She lived in Falls Church from 1970 until 1998 when she relocated to McLean, VA. After the birth of her first grandchild, Sue moved to Franklin, TN, and in 2019, she made her home at The Heritage Retirement Community.

Sue was known for her warm and welcoming nature. She had an innate ability to make friends and maintain an active social life, whether through dinners, book clubs, or simply entertaining friends. Generous with her time and kindness, she never met a stranger, always made everyone feel welcome, and touched the hearts of all who knew her. Sue’s friendship and love were a blessing to many.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church 516 Franklin Road, Brentwood. Visitation will take place from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, followed by the service from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, Sue requested that donations be made to GraceWorks Ministries or Second Harvest Food Bank.

Sue will be dearly missed but forever cherished in the hearts of her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched.